The Bachelor’s Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan shut down engagement rumors

The Bachelor star Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan were pushed back into the spotlight this week because of a rumor.

Someone claimed that they knew someone who had received a save-the-date for their upcoming wedding.

That made some people question when the couple got engaged.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It didn’t take long for Peter and Kelley to speak out, revealing exactly what is going on in their life.

As it turns out, they did not send out any save-the-date cards to anyone.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan deny getting engaged

They revealed that they are not engaged and they currently don’t have any wedding plans in the works.

As it turns out, they are still getting to know one another after dating for less than a year.

“We are loving continuing to get to know each other, having lots of great adventures and growing together,” Kelley told Entertainment Tonight. “We are very happy!”

The two are working on a big move to New York City, but their plans have been put on hold due to COVID-19.

“I’m super excited to take this next step with Kell and move to New York and to see what adventures await,” Peter revealed back in July when ET asked him about the future.

At the time, they just wanted to take their time and get to know one another. Even though they met prior to the show, they were distracted by Peter’s brief engagement to Hannah Ann.

“We’re not on a reality show anymore, we can take our time,” Kelley revealed at the time. “We don’t need to rush anything. We want to make sure each other is in the right headspace, and there’s nothing wrong with that. We’re happy and we’re living life.”

They don’t feel like they need to prove anything to anyone.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan were supposedly engaged after a source claimed they had received a “save the date” card

It was this week that a rumor surfaced about Peter and Kelley supposedly being engaged. The rumor surfaced after someone claimed that they knew someone who had been invited to the wedding.

But it seems that they want to get settled first. The two are planning on a big move to New York City once COVID-19 calms down a bit, and an engagement may come later.

Peter has previously revealed that his work as a pilot has slowed down because of COVID-19. While one can imagine he made money from filming The Bachelor, it’s possible he wants to return to work before buying Kelley a big ring and planning a wedding.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.