The Bachelor’s Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are moving to New York City

The Bachelor star Peter Weber didn’t get the ending he was hoping for on the show.

While he did get engaged to Hannah Ann at the end of the season, he broke things off with her to pursue a relationship with the runner-up, Madison Prewett.

Madison had self-eliminated right before the finale, but Peter still wanted to see if anything worth pursuing.

When that didn’t work and the coronavirus pandemic hit, Peter decided to go to Chicago to quarantine with the woman he sent home during Week 6, Kelley Flanagan.

The two had met prior to filming the show, but they never really seemed to have a strong connection while filming.

Now, about six months after starting quarantine together, they are stronger than ever.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are planning to move to New York

Peter and Kelley are busy making plans for the future, and those plans include relocating to New York City. Throughout the pandemic, Kelley realized she could work from anywhere and didn’t have to be in Chicago all the time.

“Kelley and Peter are planning to move to New York in January for Peter’s job,” a source told Us Weekly. “In the meantime, they are looking to get a house in Chicago as an investment.”

The couple “plan on staying in New York for a year” before coming back to Chicago, where Kelley’s family lives. On Instagram, Kelley has previously revealed that she has no interest in moving to Los Angeles or California, where Peter’s family is located.

“They’re very in love, serious and committed to one another,” the source adds.

Peter seems more than ready to make big moves for Kelley. Peter was living with his parents prior to The Bachelor, so if it wasn’t for the coronavirus pandemic, he could very well be living in New York City full time with Kelley.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan met prior to The Bachelor

Peter and Kelley’s love story is an interesting one. The two met prior to production in a hotel lobby in California. At the time, Peter knew he was going to be The Bachelor, and Kelley was thinking about going on the show. They had only ever talked about this random meeting.

Then, on August 19 of this year, we shared the video of Peter and Kelley meeting in the hotel lobby. They both look very happy, but it’s clear Peter was holding back because he was going to be the next Bachelor.

Kelley has made accusations against ABC, claiming they locked her in a closet to avoid more time with Peter. Peter has revealed he plans on spilling the tea about The Bachelor franchise next year when his ABC contract is up. It will be interesting if he reveals production did everything to keep them apart simply because they had met prior to the show.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13 at 8/7c on ABC.