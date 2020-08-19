Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan met in a hotel lobby – and now the video has surfaced

The Bachelor star Peter Weber wasn’t the most popular lead in the show’s history.

He kept trying to please everyone, so he would bring back women who had been sent home and keep around the girls who were crying and making scenes to get his attention.

For weeks, Peter kept Kelley Flanagan around. The two had previously met in a hotel lobby and Kelley kept telling viewers that she didn’t quite feel right about being on the show.

Kelley was eventually sent home, but months later, Peter and Kelley reunited and found love.

And now, video footage has surfaced from that night that Kelley and Peter met one another.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan met in a hotel prior to filming The Bachelor

The video was first shared on the Instagram Stories of an account called @allthewaylive32.

The video was captured by several Bachelor fan accounts including @bachelorteadaily. This account went above and beyond, sharing more clips about their relationship.

In the first video, Kelley, Peter, and a group of friends are seen dancing and hanging out in a hotel lobby. This is supposedly the first time that Kelley and Peter met.

In the second photo, a text message is shared that reads, “Jackie, I can’t believe this. I don’t understand what God is trying to say here. I have so much to tell you but you cannot say a word to anyone.”

The message was sent back in August 2019, just weeks before Peter started filming The Bachelor.

It’s uncertain from the screenshot who sent the message, but it could be either Kelley or Peter trying to share that they were thrilled with the meeting.

The last video in the post shows Peter and Kelley on The Bachelor, trying to recreate their meeting. Apparently, they both knew that something was happening between them, but didn’t know what.

Back in July, an astrologer came forward saying that she had predicted Peter and Kelley’s relationship. She claims she predicted that Kelley would either find love with Peter or become the next Bachelorette.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan’s relationship didn’t happen until after The Bachelor

While filming The Bachelor, Peter decided to send Kelly home right before hometown dates. He kept Victoria Fuller around instead, even though Victoria was being accused of manipulating him and using her emotions to get what she wanted.

After the show wrapped, Peter and Kelley were spotted hanging out in Chicago together. They went into quarantine together and came out of isolation as a couple. Kelley revealed she wanted to give him a second chance as they had discussed everything that happened between them, including Peter’s decisions to propose to Hannah Ann and pursue Madison Prewett after the show ended.

Madison and Hannah appeared on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever, where Chris Harrison asked them if they would ever give Peter a second chance. At the time, Kelley was upset that Chris and the women kept making digs at Peter.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.