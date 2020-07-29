Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber’s love story was predicted by astrologer prior to The Bachelor

Kelley Flanagan rattled some of the women on The Bachelor by revealing that she and Peter Weber had met prior to filming.

In the past, Bachelor contestants who have met in the past have often hooked up at a wedding or chatted in each other’s DMs.

But this was not the case for Kelley and Peter. The two randomly met in a hotel lobby prior to The Bachelor filming.

While they now say the meeting was fate, the other women at the time felt that Kelley wasn’t the biggest threat, as Peter had eyes for other women like Madison Prewett, Hannah Ann, and Victoria Fuller.

He eliminated Kelley before the hometown dates, but the two reconciled and are now together.

Kelley Flanagan’s love story with Peter Weber was predicted by an astrologer

Now that Kelley and Peter have gone public with their romance, an astrologer is speaking out about her meeting with Kelley prior to the show.

Peter shared her Instagram post on his story, calling the entire experience “pretty crazy!”

In her first post, she introduced herself as Julie Nicole Louis and revealed that she chatted with Kelley before Kelley appeared on The Bachelor. One of the first questions she asked Kelley was whether she was doing something in the media.

Kelley had the offer on the table to do The Bachelor at the time but hadn’t accepted. The astrologer also asked Kelley if she had met a guy in recent months, but Kelley was reluctant to share that she had actually met Peter.

Interestingly, Julie claimed that she guessed that Kelley wouldn’t win on the show but would go very far, which ended up being true.

Julie then explained that because of the way the eclipse had happened around Christmas, she reached out to Kelley, saying that someone from her past would come back into her life. At this point in time, Kelley had already wrapped up The Bachelor but no one knew the outcome of it all.

Then, less than two months later, Kelley ran into Peter again in Miami.

In an interesting twist, Julie predicted that Kelley would either start dating Peter Weber or would be the next Bachelorette. She predicted that Kelley would still be in the media spotlight somehow, but didn’t know the exact details.

She ended her Instagram post by explaining that there are many other details she could have added to her Instagram post but that she just wanted to highlight that astrology readings do work.

Kelley Flanagan decided to give Peter Weber a chance after talking about the past

Of course, Kelley herself has been open and honest about why she decided to give Peter a second chance after he proposed to Hannah Ann, ended their engagement, then pursued Madison Prewett, and then finally Kelley.

In a recent interview, Kelley reveals that she decided to give Peter a second chance because they sat down and had an honest conversation about their relationship. She heard his side of the story and decided to put the past behind them and start over.

Peter’s mom Barbara, who was initially called the mother-in-law from hell after her Bachelor finale behavior, has been over the moon over their new relationship. She has promised fans that she will share plans for when Peter decides he wants to marry Kelley.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.