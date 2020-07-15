Kelley Flanagan reveals why she finally gave Peter a chance after Madison drama

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber’s love story is an interesting one and we may never know how they really got together.

We do know the bits and pieces of Peter’s journey to find love as it was shared on The Bachelor.

He got engaged to Hannah Ann on the Bachelor finale, only to break up with her during that same episode. He then pursued Madison Prewett, but his mom didn’t like that idea.

To make things even more awkward, Kelley was in the audience, watching Peter’s love life fall apart.

We don’t know how Peter went from being single after The Bachelor finale to being in Chicago with Kelley, but they are now sharing more details about how everything unfolded.

Kelley Flanagan didn’t want Peter to come to Chicago

As it turns out, it wasn’t easy for Peter to win over Kelley. She may have been reading the news of him reaching out to Madison just days prior.

Flanagan explains that she didn’t want Peter to visit her in Chicago after his season. However, they exchanged numbers and started texting throughout March. This wasn’t known to the public.

What fans didn’t know either was that Flanagan’s father had just finished six weeks of chemotherapy after his cancer diagnosis. Kelley didn’t want Peter to come to Chicago and draw attention to them, when she was dealing with her father’s treatment.

Peter assured her that he just wanted to be there for a friend. The next day, she texted him back, saying he could come see her.

“I was like, ‘You know what? I gotta stop caring about that so much,'” she recalled. “‘Yes, please come out … come see me.'”

Peter’s friend Dustin Kendrick stayed with him at first, making it seem unlikely that they were working on a romantic relationship. And it sounds like they had a lot to work through as well, including having some tough conversations about what Peter had done throughout his season of The Bachelor and afterwards.

“Trust is a huge thing, but if you just hear each other out, it’s a lot easier,” Kelley pointed out. “We’ve sat down and talked everything through, and it makes a lot more sense if you’re on our end than the public’s.”

As for Peter, he’s glad he got a second chance with her.

“With Kelley, it literally sounds so cliché — I can just be myself. She truly gets me,” Weber says. “She’s my biggest fan and she supports me and she’s always there for me. I know I have my partner in crime forever.”

Kelley Flanagan and Peter previously denied they were dating

It was back in late March that we reported that Peter was spotted on the waterfront with Kelley and his best friend Dustin Kendrick. Fans were not pleased as they weren’t practicing social distancing. What fans didn’t know at the time was that they were quarantining together at her Chicago apartment.

About two weeks later on April 7, Peter denied dating Kelley and said that they were just quarantining together. It would take weeks before they would officially announce that they were a couple.

Based on what they are saying, it sounds like it did start off as a friendship. Once they got to work through everything they had been through and talk about their feelings, they were able to start over.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.