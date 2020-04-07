The Bachelor star Peter Weber denies dating Kelley Flanagan, says he’s quarantining with her because of family issues

The Bachelor star Peter Weber has broken his silence about his relationship with Kelley Flanagan.

Peter and Kelley have been spending time together in Chicago, quarantining together. He usually lives with his parents in California but thought that he may need a change of scenery during the quarantine.

Many fans are wondering if Kelley and Peter are rekindling their romance, but they may be disappointed to learn that dating isn’t on his radar.

In fact, he’s now revealing he’s in no rush to date anyone right now.

Peter Weber reveals how he reconnected with Kelley Flanagan

Peter went on The Viall Files podcast with The Bachelor star and host Nick Viall this week, despite being in quarantine in Chicago with Kelley.

It was here he opened up about their relationship in an episode called Peter Weber Speaks Out. When asked about Kelley, he only had good things to say.

“There’s a lot of stuff that people don’t know. My relationship with Kelley has been… serendipitous. You go all the way back to the very beginning — us running into each other before any of this stuff started. Obviously, the show happened and it didn’t work out for us,” he explains, adding that the two ran into each other the night before the Super Bowl.

Peter then recalls being out with Bachelor friends when Kelley showed up again with Kristian Haggerty, the former fiance of Demi Burnett from Bachelor In Paradise. He reveals the two started talking and staying in touch.

Peter points out that he decided to quarantine with Kelley because she’s been supportive of him for a long time. He also adds that he wanted to take her mind off some family things, but he didn’t go into details about what she was going through.

Peter Weber hints they have a special connection

Peter also reveals in his interview that the two aren’t dating, even though this is something many fans want them to explore.

“Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened.

“Of anyone, I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out. That’s why, right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow,” he points out.

Of course, Kelley and Peter actually met one another prior to The Bachelor filming, as they ran into each other in a hotel lobby.

Even though there were rumors swirling that she had won The Bachelor because of her absence from The Women Tell All special, it appears that her absence was simply a mistake made by the producers.

And it sounds like Peter’s family is supportive of him pursuing a relationship with Kelley, as they all follow her on Instagram.

So, will a Peter and Kelley romance happen? It’s possible, but they may not publicize it too much if they do hook up during quarantine.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.