Peter Weber met Kelley Flanagan in a hotel lobby prior to The Bachelor filming

Chris Harrison announced Peter Weber’s women for the upcoming season of The Bachelor yesterday and one woman stood out. Her name is Kelley Flanagan.

The reason why she stood out is that she met Peter in a random hotel lobby prior to filming the show. Chris revealed that they both thought it was destiny.

Not much is known about this brief meeting. Both of them were staying at the same hotel because they were attending events – though not the same event.

Reality Steve reveals that the meeting happened in Malibu when she was attending a wedding. They supposedly hit it off and she revealed that she was going to be on his season.

Steve reveals that he has no idea if anything happened between them, but Chris Harrison revealed yesterday in his introductions of the women that the other ladies will make a big deal out of the meeting on the first night in the mansion.

Who is Kelley Flanagan?

She’s from Chicago, Illinois. Kelley’s LinkedIn reveals she works at a law firm called Flanagan | Bilton LLC. She’s worked here since November 2018, where she works as an attorney. It’s a national property tax law firm, specializing in lowering property taxes for commercial real estate. It’s her father’s law firm.

She graduated from the University of Alabama in 2014 with a degree in marketing and got a law degree at the Chicago Kent College of Law.

Kelley Flanagan’s ABC bio reveals she’s a modern woman who can take care of herself. She has high standards and she needs a man who doesn’t hold her back.

Plus, she calls herself a traveler, and she even had a long-distance relationship with a man in Jordan. She broke things off after deciding that she didn’t want to move to the Middle East.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.