The Bachelor: Kelley Flanagan isn’t impressed with Peter Weber’s reunion with ‘good family friend’

Kelley Flanagan shades Peter Weber after he spends time with Victoria Justice. Pic credit: ABC/©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Bachelor Nation stars Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan continue to throw shade toward each other after their breakup.

Peter spent the night with a celebrity, and it did not thrill Kelley — especially considering who the celebrity was.

Peter posted a picture from a night out with Victoria Justice and Renata Sanfilippo.

“The edge of midnight,” he captioned the post.

Well, apparently Kelley has her own personal relationship with Victoria. Kelley expressed her frustration and her relationship with Victoria on a fan’s re-post of the pic.

“A good family friend of mine … nice,” Kelley wrote in the comments section.

Kelley’s discontent may show there may be a romantic spark budding between Peter and Kelley.

However, it seems like every story, there are two sides to this one.

Victoria showed on a separate Instagram post that she and Pete have also been friends since they were kids.

“So great catching up with you today @pilot_pete ! For those of you who watch the Bachelorette, I’m sure you know Peter. We’ve been friends since I was 9 back in Florida & our moms are good friends (so let’s not start any crazy rumors ha). We all haven’t seen each other in years & it was so much fun catching up & reminiscing.”

Victoria made this post ahead of Peter’s season when he tried to find his wife on reality TV. So it’s possible that now that Peter’s single again, the two could turn their friendship into romance.

Peter and Kelley are no longer in touch

It’s apparent there’s friction between Peter and Kelley since their breakup.

Peter revealed he and Kelley didn’t stay in touch and haven’t talked since they broke up.

“Obviously, I wish her well and everything. I just want her to be happy, more than anything, but … we’re not in contact anymore,” Peter told E! News. “But definitely, I’m always rooting for her and want her to find her happiness.”

Kelley has moved on and been dating a man outside of Bachelor Nation consistently.

Meanwhile, Peter has been enjoying single life.

Why Kelley and Peter broke up

While Peter hasn’t spoken out about why they broke up, Kelley has been more vocal about it.

Kelley appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast to dish on the truth behind their breakup.

Kelley ultimately said she didn’t feel like he respected her in the relationship.

“On my end, there were just a lot of non-negotiables in the relationship that they essentially were seeming to be worked on or saying that they were going to be worked on or changed, and actions kind of speak louder than words,” Kelley explained.

“If there is something that I saw as disrespectful in a relationship, I would speak on it and I was pretty vocal,” she continued. “I think communication is huge in a relationship and there were things that essentially I would be like ‘Hey look, this makes me feel like s**t, this makes me feel this way.”

Ultimately, it’s clear that although Kelley and Peter aren’t in touch, they’ve been keeping tabs on each other.

