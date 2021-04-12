Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

The Bachelor’s Peter Weber says he’s not in contact with Kelley Flanagan


Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan film for The Bachelor.
Are Peter and Kelley trying to rekindle their romance? Pic credit: ABC

Former Bachelor lead Peter Weber addresses recent rumors that he and contestant Kelley Flanagan were rekindling their romance after their recent split.

Kelley was not the winner of Peter’s season of The Bachelor. She wasn’t even a runner-up. However, the two had a special connection before the show was filmed, and they decided to date after Peter’s relationships with winner Hannah Ann Sluss and runner-up Madison Prewett fell through.

Peter and Kelley publicly announced their split in December 2020. However, after multiple sightings together that came in the following weeks, fans suspected they were trying to give their relationship another shot.

While that may have been true at the time, the couple claimed they were done trying in February, and Peter now maintains that relationship is done for good.

monsterscriticsreality

559 813

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

“It is so valid for people to feel like they can’t trust me,” former Bachelor contestant ...

View

Mar 31

4 4
Open
“It is so valid for people to feel like they can’t trust me,” former Bachelor contestant Taylor Nolan recently said in an interview with the People Every Day podcast. “It’s so valid for people to feel shocked and betrayed Nolan is speaking out (again) about her discriminatory tweets after the DOH officially launched an investigation that could cause her to lose her therapy license. The dark place she describes she was in at the #linkinbio. (📸: ©ImageCollect/Admedia) ———- #BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #taylornolan #tweets #controversy #explorepage #BIP #bachelorinparadise #bachelor #bachelornews #bachelornewsdaily #thebachelornews #bekahmartinez #rachellindsay

“It is so valid for people to feel like they can’t trust me,” former Bachelor contestant Taylor Nolan recently said in an interview with the People Every Day podcast. “It’s so valid for people to feel shocked and betrayed

Nolan is speaking out (again) about her discriminatory tweets after the DOH officially launched an investigation that could cause her to lose her therapy license.

The dark place she describes she was in at the #linkinbio.

(📸: ©ImageCollect/Admedia)
———-
#BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #taylornolan #tweets #controversy #explorepage #BIP #bachelorinparadise #bachelor #bachelornews #bachelornewsdaily #thebachelornews #bekahmartinez #rachellindsay ...

4 4

While he and Kelley aren’t on speaking terms, he expresses that he is still in her corner.

“Obviously, I wish her well and everything. I just want her to be happy, more than anything, but…we’re not in contact anymore,” Peter tells E! News. “But definitely, I’m always rooting for her and want her to find her happiness.”

Love The Bachelor as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!

Kelley reveals the struggles they faced while dating

While Peter seems to have a positive disposition on their relationship, Kelley appeared to have a different outlook on their relationship and how it ended.

Kelley appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast Off the Vine to explain why the relationship didn’t work and implied that Peter didn’t always respect her needs.

“If I could put it in the best way, I think that on my end, there was just a lot of non-negotiables in the relationship,” Kelley said on the podcast.

She even expressed that there were moments during the relationship in which she felt disrespected.

“Actions kind of speak louder than words and it takes a long time to figure that out. If there was something that I saw as disrespectful in the relationship, I would speak on it and I was pretty vocal,” she continued. “Communication is huge in a relationship, and there were things where I would essentially be like, ‘Hey, this makes me feel like s**t. This makes me feel like this way.'”

Peter remains positive despite Kelley’s comments

Peter touches on Kelley’s negative comments in a slightly a evasive yet positive way.

He doesn’t go into any detail about the comments nor does he acknowledge if they’re true. However, he does express that the relationship will remain a positive experience in his eyes.

In response to Kelley’s interview, Peter tells E! News, “You know it was a great relationship and I’ll always care so deeply for her.”

“You know, the relationship ended up not working out in the long run, and that’s OK,” Peter adds. “And I learned so much from her and I’m so thankful that she came in my life. I truly want nothing but all the best things for her.”

Since their split, Kelley is dating again and has even teased that she is forming a connection with someone outside of Bachelor Nation.

Peter, however, is currently enjoying single life.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus at ABC.

Natalie Hunter
Latest posts by Natalie Hunter (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x