The Bachelor’s Peter Weber says he’s not in contact with Kelley Flanagan

Former Bachelor lead Peter Weber addresses recent rumors that he and contestant Kelley Flanagan were rekindling their romance after their recent split.

Kelley was not the winner of Peter’s season of The Bachelor. She wasn’t even a runner-up. However, the two had a special connection before the show was filmed, and they decided to date after Peter’s relationships with winner Hannah Ann Sluss and runner-up Madison Prewett fell through.

Peter and Kelley publicly announced their split in December 2020. However, after multiple sightings together that came in the following weeks, fans suspected they were trying to give their relationship another shot.

While that may have been true at the time, the couple claimed they were done trying in February, and Peter now maintains that relationship is done for good.

While he and Kelley aren’t on speaking terms, he expresses that he is still in her corner.

“Obviously, I wish her well and everything. I just want her to be happy, more than anything, but…we’re not in contact anymore,” Peter tells E! News. “But definitely, I’m always rooting for her and want her to find her happiness.”

Kelley reveals the struggles they faced while dating

While Peter seems to have a positive disposition on their relationship, Kelley appeared to have a different outlook on their relationship and how it ended.

Kelley appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast Off the Vine to explain why the relationship didn’t work and implied that Peter didn’t always respect her needs.

“If I could put it in the best way, I think that on my end, there was just a lot of non-negotiables in the relationship,” Kelley said on the podcast.

She even expressed that there were moments during the relationship in which she felt disrespected.

“Actions kind of speak louder than words and it takes a long time to figure that out. If there was something that I saw as disrespectful in the relationship, I would speak on it and I was pretty vocal,” she continued. “Communication is huge in a relationship, and there were things where I would essentially be like, ‘Hey, this makes me feel like s**t. This makes me feel like this way.'”

Peter remains positive despite Kelley’s comments

Peter touches on Kelley’s negative comments in a slightly a evasive yet positive way.

He doesn’t go into any detail about the comments nor does he acknowledge if they’re true. However, he does express that the relationship will remain a positive experience in his eyes.

In response to Kelley’s interview, Peter tells E! News, “You know it was a great relationship and I’ll always care so deeply for her.”

“You know, the relationship ended up not working out in the long run, and that’s OK,” Peter adds. “And I learned so much from her and I’m so thankful that she came in my life. I truly want nothing but all the best things for her.”

Since their split, Kelley is dating again and has even teased that she is forming a connection with someone outside of Bachelor Nation.

Peter, however, is currently enjoying single life.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus at ABC.