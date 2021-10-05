Dale Moss releases details about his split from Clare Crawley

Dale Moss shared candid details about the end of his relationship with Clare Crawley. Pic credit: ABC

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley have broken up, and now Dale is breaking his silence on the matter.

With plenty of rumors swirling about the demise of Dale and Clare’s relationship, Dale’s rep has released a statement that provides telling information as to how the final moments of Dale and Clare’s relationship unfolded and where Dale now stands with Clare.

Dale Moss claims his number was blocked when trying to reach Clare

Dale and Clare’s short-lived relationship has been continuously on and off. However, sources claim their latest breakup is for good. Bachelor Nation fans had speculated that the couple was no longer together due to Dale and Clare’s suspicious social media activity, and their suspicions were soon confirmed.

Amidst the news and the rumors, Dale Moss has finally opened up about the status of his relationship with Clare and confirmed his split through a statement his rep made to People.

The detailed statement read, “Dale and Clare broke up in mid-September when Clare was in New York City spending time with him. Clare then chose to fly home to Sacramento and asked Dale to send her things. A couple of weeks later, Clare’s mother’s condition worsened and Dale chose to immediately fly out to Sacramento to be with her.”

The statement continues, “Dale flew to Sacramento last Tuesday morning to be with Clare, her mother, and their family. On Wednesday, Dale flew to Los Angeles for a work obligation and had every intention to travel back to Sacramento to be with her but his number was blocked, which made it impossible to communicate with Clare.”

It seems this statement aims to suggest that Clare potentially took issue with Dale leaving for Los Angeles and Clare allegedly blocking his number suggests their split has not been entirely amicable.

The statement further suggests a tumultuous end for the couple, stating, “It is unfortunate that the next time Dale heard anything from Clare it was on social media.”

Dale avoids addressing Abigail Heringer rumors

Dale and Clare’s recent breakup stirred up rumors that involved others within The Bachelor franchise, namely Abigail Heringer. Clare oddly tagged Abigail in a post addressing all the drama she’s been facing lately, which led many to speculate that Dale and Abigail possibly had a fling.

Regarding rumors and reports, Dale’s statement from his rep read, “Dale has chosen not to speak publicly regarding all these reports because he wants to give Clare and her family the respect they need during this difficult time.”

The statement also noted that Dale personally empathizes with the pain Clare is going through with her mother, who has now been put on hospice. Family life and the health of Dale and Clare’s mothers were two things the couple first bonded over on the Bachelorette.

The statement shared, “Dale knows what it is like to watch a mother’s health deteriorate over time, and how devastating that is. He hopes that people will understand the current situation enough to respect everyone’s privacy during this time. He wishes Clare nothing but the best, and he is keeping her and her family in his thoughts and prayers.”

While Dale and Clare’s relationship may have ended on rough terms, it appears Dale still wishes the best for Clare, and Clare also seems eager to move on with life and take care of herself during this challenging time.

The Bachelorette returns Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c on ABC.