The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes call it quits

The Bachelorette Season 17 couple Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have broken up just months after their engagement. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 17 couple Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have split up just months after their engagement.

The pair had separate obstacles including living in different countries and Blake’s work requiring him to travel but the pair seemed like they were going to make it work.

Unfortunately, that is not the case. Katie took to social media to announce that she and Blake have broken up.

Katie posted a black-and-white picture of her and Blake looking at each other and smiling.

By the looks of it, many fans might’ve assumed it was another heartfelt post dedicated to showing her appreciation for Blake.

However, that certainly isn’t the case.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Katie Thurston explains why she and Blake Moynes broke up

Katie used the caption of her post to announce that she and Blake are no longer together.

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways,” she started off the caption.

She then explained why she and Blake decided to call it quits on their engagement.

“We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently,” she explained.

She concluded, ‘We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision.”

Fans had their suspicions that Katie and Blake’s relationship was on the rocks when they weren’t interacting with each other on social media.

This comes after Blake had spent a couple of weeks in Africa for work and Katie had admitted to feeling lonely. The truth may have sunken in for Katie about just how much Blake would have to travel for work.

Katie Thurston gave her final rose to Blake Moynes on The Bachelorette

Katie Thurston ended up picking Blake at the end of her season.

Blake may have come onto the show late, but he certainly managed to capture Katie’s attention. He hoped to join the season after previously courting The Bachelorette leads Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams because he felt he and Katie were a good match.

Katie agreed to let him join the show in place of Thomas Jacobs.

Katie and Blake’s chemistry was off-the-charts but Blake was hesitant to profess his feelings to Katie.

Meanwhile, the frontrunner of her season was seemingly Greg Grippo. Katie had even told him as much after he professed his feelings to her. However, that wasn’t enough for Greg.

He got upset after Katie said she didn’t want to say the same thing back since it was a faux pas on the show.

Greg ended up storming off the show, leaving Blake and Justin Glaze as the final two men.

Blake ultimately got down on one knee for Katie and she gave him her final rose.

Some feel that Katie might not have been completely over her feelings for Greg when she accepted Blake’s proposal.

However, Katie insisted she was in love with and happy with Blake, and it certainly seemed that way. In the end, Katie and Blake’s love was short-lived but the exes at least appear to have split amicably.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.