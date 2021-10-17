The Bachelorette fans think Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes broke up — Katie responds

The Bachelorette fans are concerned that Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes broke up, and Katie Thurston shares the truth. Pic credit: ABC

Former Bachelorette lead Katie Thurston recently addressed rumors that she and Bachelorette winner Blake Moynes have broken up.

Katie and Blake got engaged on The Bachelorette Season 17, but fans are concerned that they have split since they haven’t been engaging with each other as much on social media.

While it sounds rather superficial, to fans’ defense, social media is the one window they have into these reality TV stars’ lives.

One fan was so concerned that Katie and Blake haven’t been interacting on social media as much that they commented about their concerns on one of Katie’s posts.

Katie shared the exchange which read, “You and Blake are not liking each other’s posts. Is all OK?”

Katie had plenty to say about that. Viewers who tuned into her season of The Bachelorette know Blake Moynes works in Africa for certain lengths of time because of his job.

Since he’s there now, the pair can’t post any content together and Blake has his focus elsewhere, as Katie explained.

Along with a screenshot of the DM, she tweeted, “Imagine your fiancé has been on his stories for weeks in Kenya working his a** off and yet this is what some people notice.”

Based on Katie’s exasperated response, it seems that she and Blake are doing just fine despite the distance between them.

What has Blake been doing in Africa?

Blake works as a wildlife manager which means he has to travel to conservation sites in Africa for weeks at a time. It seems this time Blake has been gone for two weeks.

He is currently working at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya. He may not have been liking Katie’s Instagram posts, but he has been posting content on the amazing work he has been doing.

Katie has admitted that she is lonely without Blake but it seems she’s fully supportive of his career and what it entails.

Fortunately for Katie, it seems that he’ll be coming home soon since he stated that he did his final safari of the trip today.

Katie and Blake live in different countries

While Blake doesn’t reside in Africa permanently, the two do still live in different countries.

While Blake lives in Canada, Katie lives in the United States. Katie recently made the move from Washington to San Diego, California. However, it doesn’t appear that they necessarily plan on living together in that space.

For the time being, they’ve been taking turns visiting each others’ countries until they find a permanent home together.

Fortunately, it seems to be working out for the two and they’re still going strong.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c.