Katie Thurston spends time with John Hersey and admits to feeling lonely while Blake Moynes is away

Katie Thurston finds ways to connect while Blake Moynes is in Africa. Pic credit: ABC

For Katie Thurston and her fiancé, Blake Moynes, one of their biggest obstacles is navigating a long-distance relationship and Katie has started to feel some of that loneliness now that Blake is away on a work trip to Africa.

Katie recently opened up about the loneliness she has been feeling, especially since moving to a new state, and also gave some insight into how she stays connected with others while Blake is gone, including having a fun get-together with two other men from her season of The Bachelorette.

Katie Thurston thanks her followers for keeping her company

There’s plenty of perks that come with having one million followers, and for Katie one of the benefits of her 1M followers is that they can keep her company when she’s feeling alone.

Katie took to IG live and interacted with her fans which meant a lot to her.

Katie later shared a post on her IG story thanking anyone who stopped by her live and she also got vulnerable about her sleepless nights and learning to find her footing in a new city.

Katie wrote, “The biggest thank you to everyone who hung out last night on the live! It can feel lonely moving to a new state. And last night truly felt like a hangout in my living room with you all virtually. Whether you stayed for two hours or just a short moment, thank you!”

Further explaining why it was so special to her to have a “virtual hangout” with fans, Katie wrote, “I’ve had trouble sleeping lately and this morning was the first time I woke up after getting a solid eight hours of rest. You fed my mind, my soul, and my heart last night. I’m still trying to navigate this new life and city while seeking normalcy.”

Katie Thurston feels grateful for her followers. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

According to Katie, Blake is learning to protect elephants and the ecosystem while in Africa and she’s proud of the work Blake is doing while also missing him while he’s away.

Katie Thurston has a game night with John Hersey and Andrew Milcovich

Katie’s followers aren’t the only ones keeping Katie company.

One of Katie’s former contestants, Andrew Milcovich, shared photos and videos from his hangout with Katie Thurston and her good friend/former candidate on The Bachelorette, John Hersey.

In the photos, the group plays games and John Hersey teases Katie for the way she eats her pizza.

While many were initially rooting for Katie to choose John Hersey on her season of The Bachelorette, he was surprisingly sent home early.

However, it seems John and Katie have still managed to develop a solid friendship with one another as is shown in the moments from their game night.

