Matt James posts surprising first photo with Rachael Kirkconnell since reconciling

Matt James stunned Bachelor Nation by sharing his first photo with Rachael Kirkconnell since their very public split earlier this year. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Matt James stunned Bachelor Nation with an image of him and Rachael Kirkconnell as they worked together to teach students about financial literacy during a school visit on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

In the snap, Matt stood alongside his lady love as they spoke to students in the front of their classroom.

Matt wore a bucket hat atop his head, black shorts, and a t-shirt that read “I get paid in Bitcoin.” He held a face mask in his hands.

Rachael kept her mask on her face as she embraced a student at the school.

She wore a pair of blue jeans and a sleeveless, cropped blue patterned sweater for the visit.

The young child appeared excited to speak with the couple as he stood in front of the class.

Matt’s educational background helped push forward his passion for finance

Matt graduated from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in 2015 with a degree in economics.

He appeared to have presented a program to the kids where he discussed the basics of saving money.

On a whiteboard behind the former reality star, Matt wrote topics of discussion such as piggy banks, savings accounts, checking accounts, cryptocurrency and bitcoin.

Matt discussed what this visit was about

In a caption attached to the image, Matt shared his remarks about the important lessons he hopes to teach students through this initiative.

“The gift of conversation lies less in displaying it ourselves than in drawing it out of others,” James wrote. “Today we began a series focused on financial literacy (savings accounts, what is crypto currency, budgeting, etc.) Our goal is (and always has been) to provide access to resources, individuals, & opportunities so that our students can make informed decisions for themselves and their families. Feed | Educate | Connect.”

Matt is also the founder of ABC Food Tours, a non-profit organization in New York City that educates children in underserved communities about food.

After a messy and public split for all of Bachelor Nation to witness, Rachael and Matt reconnected this past April.

Matt confirmed later that month that he and Rachael were dating again.

“I’ve seen Rachael a handful of times,” he told People Magazine.

“I’m not pursuing any relationships right now outside of that. I said I was going to focus on my relationship with her and that means focusing on it.”

During the couple’s awkward face-to-face on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, Matt confronted Rachael about her participation in racist imagery while in college.

He told her, “The work and reconciliation that needs to be done is work that I can’t do for you. “And I know that you’re capable of doing it.”

The Bachelorette, a spinoff of The Bachelor will debut its latest season beginning June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.