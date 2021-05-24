Rachael Kirkconnell looks relaxed at the beach as she gives The Bachelor fans ‘a little taste of summer’

Rachael Kirkconnell gave Bachelor fans “a little taste of summer” in her latest Instagram upload. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Former Bachelor finalist Rachael Kirkconnell looked relaxed at the beach as she gave fans of The Bachelor “a little taste of summer.”

The woman who stole Matt James’ heart showed off her stunning shape in a series of two snapshots shared with Instagram.

The photos were not geotagged at a specific locale. It appeared they were taken at a seaside home.

Rachael looked stunning in long, loose pants, sneakers, and a strapless bandana top. Her hair was parted in the middle and secured at the nape of her neck in a low bun. She had minimal makeup and large hoop earrings.

In a selfie taken in the reflection of a mirrored wall, fans saw a lovely seaside vista with the sunset in the background. A steel railing framed a cement deck area.

In a second snap, Rachael posed for a selfie with on the luxe outdoor area. Behind her was an outdoor seating area, covered grill area and sliding doors that led to the interior of the home.

Rachael has moved on from The Bachelor drama

Rachael has appeared to have moved on from the drama that surrounded her season of The Bachelor where she competed for the heart of Matt James.

She found herself in a firestorm after racially insensitive images surfaced of her time as a student at Georgia College where she dressed in antebellum clothing for an Old South fraternity party. This caused her relationship with Matt to splinter as he felt she did not understand the historic injustices against Black people throughout history.

Her photos also caused Chris Harrison to take a leave of absence from his longtime hosting Bachelor franchise hosting gig after he appeared to defend Rachael’s actions in an interview for the television show Extra.

Rachael and Matt are giving their love another try

Rachael and Matt are giving their relationship another chance after taking some time apart to figure out what each wanted from the relationship and for Rachael to reflect on her actions.

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, Matt said that the couple are carefully moving forward together in their union.

“I think the best way to put it is that we can have critical conversations about being in this relationship and what I need in a partner — especially if that woman isn’t Black — to understand what comes with me and my life and being Black,” he said to the publication.

“It’s on people who care about being allies to do the work to be truly antiracist,” he continued. “And I think it’s unfair to leave people without the ability to unlearn and be better.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.