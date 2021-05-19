The Bachelor’s Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell spotted in Miami

Matt and Rachael were spotted spending a day on the beach in Miami. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor lead Matt James was spotted with Bachelor winner Rachael Kirkconnell in Miami after confirming that they are back together.

The pair announced their split on After the Final Rose after pictures surfaced on Rachael’s Instagram from an Antebellum-themed plantation photoshoot.

However, it seems that the pair is trying to get past that as they have been regularly spotted together in recent times.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Most recently, Matt and Rachael were spotted having fun in the sun in Miami.

They reportedly spend a day at the beach. In pictures obtained by Page Six, Matt wore lime green swim trunks while Rachael wore a leopard print bikini. Rachael’s wet hair and their towels indicated they had spent some time splashing around in the ocean.

In a separate picture, Matt isn’t afraid to show his affection toward Rachael as he wraps his arm around her while she’s texting.

Love The Bachelor as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

The pair have been spending plenty of time together since rekindling their romance as these pictures prove.

Matt and Rachael are officially back together

A source confirmed to Page Six that Matt and Rachael are in fact back together at the beginning of May.

“They are back together, but Matt is hesitant to publicly and outrightly confirm it right now because it’s still fresh and they still have issues to work through,” a source said to the news outlet.

Additionally, the source claimed Matt is nervous about the backlash he’ll receive or getting back together with Rachael so quickly.

Since then, it seems that Matt has turned a corner and the two are willing to be seen together in public more like as they were with their Miami beach day.

Why Matt gave Rachael another chance

Matt said on the After the Final Rose special that it wasn’t his job to educate Rachael on racial discrimination.

Since then, Matt has seen Rachael make the effort to educate herself without relying on him and he thinks Rachael deserves a second chance after the work she has been putting in.

“It’s on people who care about being allies to do the work to be truly antiracist and I think it’s unfair to leave people without the ability to unlearn and be better,” he said to Wall Street Journal.

He also revealed how they are addressing the issues that initially plagued their relationship.

“We can have critical conversations about being in this relationship and what I need in a partner — especially if that woman isn’t Black — to understand what comes with me and my life and being Black,” he added.

It appears that he and Rachael are making good progress talking through their issues and getting their relationship back on track.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c.