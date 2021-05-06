Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

The Bachelor: Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnel are back together and putting in the work


rachael kirkconnell matt james
Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James have reportedly reunited and are working on their relationship. Pic credit: ABC

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are reportedly back together and putting in the work necessary to repair their fractured relationship which was put on display for the world to see during The Bachelor After the Final Rose special.

The couple, who famously parted ways after Rachael faced Matt’s stony silence on the heels of her participation in several racially insensitive images, appear to have quietly reconciled.

Page Six reported that Matt is being careful about publicly acknowledging their reunion.

“They are back together, but Matt is hesitant to publicly and outrightly confirm it right now because it’s still fresh and they still have issues to work through,” a source said to the news outlet.

monsterscriticsreality

689 1,152

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Former Big Brother star and three-time Challenge competitor Paulie Calafiore recently gave his ...

View

May 2

19 7
Open
Former Big Brother star and three-time Challenge competitor Paulie Calafiore recently gave his thoughts on The Challenge: Double Agents winners. Based on his comments, the two-time finalist believes he paved the way for stars of the CBS show to compete on MTV’s reality competition series. He also believes he would have been the first Big Brother player to win The Challenge, “taking total madness had [he] not been removed last minute.” Do you think Paulie would have been the first BB winner of The Challenge had he stayed? Paulie’s full comment and the Twitter poll triggering it at our #linkinbio. (📸: @imagecollect.com/admedia and MTV) ——— #thechallenge #Doubleagents #thechallenge36 #mtv #pauliecalafiore #amberbortoza #challengewinners #winners #pavedtheway #bigbrother #bigbrotherplayers #mtvthechallenge #joshmartinez #fessyshafaat #devinwalker #tjlavin #thechallengemtv #totalmadness #twitterpolls #ChrisTamburello #thechallengeCT #amberandCT

Former Big Brother star and three-time Challenge competitor Paulie Calafiore recently gave his thoughts on The Challenge: Double Agents winners.

Based on his comments, the two-time finalist believes he paved the way for stars of the CBS show to compete on MTV’s reality competition series.

He also believes he would have been the first Big Brother player to win The Challenge, “taking total madness had [he] not been removed last minute.”

Do you think Paulie would have been the first BB winner of The Challenge had he stayed?

Paulie’s full comment and the Twitter poll triggering it at our #linkinbio.

(📸: @imagecollect.com/admedia and MTV)
———
#thechallenge #Doubleagents #thechallenge36 #mtv #pauliecalafiore #amberbortoza #challengewinners #winners #pavedtheway #bigbrother #bigbrotherplayers #mtvthechallenge #joshmartinez #fessyshafaat #devinwalker #tjlavin #thechallengemtv #totalmadness #twitterpolls #ChrisTamburello #thechallengeCT #amberandCT ...

19 7

“Rachael already faced scrutiny for her past, and now all eyes have shifted to Matt, so he’s feeling pressure to set a good example for other Black men,” the source continued.

“He’s aware that people are not going to be happy that he jumped back into a relationship with Rachael so soon,” the source continued. “So while he is happy to have her in his life again, he is not ready to scream it from the rooftops yet.”

Love The Bachelor as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!

Matt has confirmed that he and Rachael are back together

In an interview with People Magazine, Matt said that he is not pursuing any other romantic relationships at the moment.

He revealed that he was going to focus on his relationship with her and “that means focusing on it.”

Back in April, it appeared the couple appeared to be giving their relationship another go.

The two were seen in Santa Monica, California, on April 24, where they reportedly went to JuneShine Bar. They were also seen walking together around the city as Matt carried a skateboard, reported TMZ.

These pics appear to cement rumors that were confirmed by Reality Steve, who tweeted on April 6 that the couple’s relationship was not over. The couple was first spotted together in New York City earlier in the month.

It was later revealed that Rachael was in the Big Apple to meet up with some former Bachelor contestants for a weekend in the city and met up with her former beau.

Can they make love last after a shaky start?

The couple appeared to be very much in love at the conclusion of Season 25 of The Bachelor. Although Matt did not seal his feelings for Rachael with an engagement ring, he did promise to continue to explore his feelings for her as they grew together in their relationship.

Rachael apologized to Matt for the photos where she was dressed in Antebellum-styled clothing during a college fraternity party and promised during the Bachelor finale to “continue to learn how to be antiracist.” In turn, Matt told Rachael that he wanted “to take a step back and allow her to put in that work.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.

Lucille Barilla
Latest posts by Lucille Barilla (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x