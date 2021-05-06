The Bachelor: Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnel are back together and putting in the work

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James have reportedly reunited and are working on their relationship. Pic credit: ABC

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are reportedly back together and putting in the work necessary to repair their fractured relationship which was put on display for the world to see during The Bachelor After the Final Rose special.

The couple, who famously parted ways after Rachael faced Matt’s stony silence on the heels of her participation in several racially insensitive images, appear to have quietly reconciled.

Page Six reported that Matt is being careful about publicly acknowledging their reunion.

“They are back together, but Matt is hesitant to publicly and outrightly confirm it right now because it’s still fresh and they still have issues to work through,” a source said to the news outlet.

“Rachael already faced scrutiny for her past, and now all eyes have shifted to Matt, so he’s feeling pressure to set a good example for other Black men,” the source continued.

“He’s aware that people are not going to be happy that he jumped back into a relationship with Rachael so soon,” the source continued. “So while he is happy to have her in his life again, he is not ready to scream it from the rooftops yet.”

Matt has confirmed that he and Rachael are back together

In an interview with People Magazine, Matt said that he is not pursuing any other romantic relationships at the moment.

He revealed that he was going to focus on his relationship with her and “that means focusing on it.”

Back in April, it appeared the couple appeared to be giving their relationship another go.

The two were seen in Santa Monica, California, on April 24, where they reportedly went to JuneShine Bar. They were also seen walking together around the city as Matt carried a skateboard, reported TMZ.

These pics appear to cement rumors that were confirmed by Reality Steve, who tweeted on April 6 that the couple’s relationship was not over. The couple was first spotted together in New York City earlier in the month.

It was later revealed that Rachael was in the Big Apple to meet up with some former Bachelor contestants for a weekend in the city and met up with her former beau.

Can they make love last after a shaky start?

The couple appeared to be very much in love at the conclusion of Season 25 of The Bachelor. Although Matt did not seal his feelings for Rachael with an engagement ring, he did promise to continue to explore his feelings for her as they grew together in their relationship.

Rachael apologized to Matt for the photos where she was dressed in Antebellum-styled clothing during a college fraternity party and promised during the Bachelor finale to “continue to learn how to be antiracist.” In turn, Matt told Rachael that he wanted “to take a step back and allow her to put in that work.”

