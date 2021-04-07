Reality Steve says Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are ‘not over’ as reconciliation rumors begin

Reality Steve claims that Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James have rekindled their love affair in a new tweet. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Spoiler king Reality Steve claims that Bachelor star Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnel are “not over” as reconciliation rumors continue to swirl surrounding the couple.

Reality Steve stunned fans with his latest update, posted in an April 6 tweet.

“It’s been a while but here’s some news: Matt and Rachael? Yeah, they’re not over,” he claimed.

Steve continued his blockbuster news with the following tidbit, “They’re currently in New York together.”

In a seperate tweet, Steve wrote this about his news, “God, that sounded so Gossip Girl-ish. Should’ve signed it XOXO.”

This came as a shock to fans who believed the couple had parted ways after The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special.

Spoiler king Reality Steve revealed that Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell’s relationship is not over as fans believed. Pic credit: Twitter

Fan reaction was swift and harsh to Steve’s news

Bachelor fans quickly reacted to Steve’s news in the thread below his statement.

“No matter how any of you feel, leave them both alone. It’s not your life, be nice,” demanded one fan.

“Exactly but you have to understand people are going to be a little bit upset because of how Matt talked about her and now they’re back together,” assessed a second follower.

Reality Steve fans posted a string of Twitter comments regarding his declaration that Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James had reunited. Pic credit: Twitter

“I feel like on ATFR he didn’t want it to be over. Like he was breaking up w/her to try to please America instead of following his heart,” penned a third Twitter user.

“Did you mean, please Rachel Lindsay??” claimed a fourth fan.

Matt and Rachael’s relationship ended on a heartbreaking note

At the close of The Bachelor’s season finale, Matt and Rachael did not become engaged. Instead, he declared he wanted to grow in their relationship and love for one another.

The finale was taped in November 2020. By February 2021, old images of Rachael had surfaced on Reddit of the then-college student as a participant of a fraternity party where she dressed in antebellum clothing.

Her actions gave Matt reason to reflect on their relationship. He would admit that they were no longer together to ATFR guest-host Emmanuel Acho and called on Rachael to continue to do the work she needed to grow as a person and learn from her actions.

In an Instagram post that aired after the finale Rachael shared her deep feelings of affection for Matt.

“While I never expected this outcome, I respect his decision completely. Of course, I wish circumstances were different, but i still feel blessed for the time we did have together and the memories we made. I got to fall in love, and I truly believe he was the love of my life. he will always hold a piece of my heart. I’ll always be hopeful and believe what’s meant to be will be,” she said of her hopes for the future.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.