Peter Weber says he’s ‘been chasing relationships, talks about finding love in NYC

Former Bachelor star Peter Weber revealed he has “been chasing relationships” and talked about finding love in New York City after relocating to the Big Apple alone post-breakup from Kelley Flanagan.

It doesn’t appear that Pilot Pete is looking to settle down anytime soon. He is enjoying life as a single man and all the opportunities that are being presented to him as he grows his social circle.

“There’s a good sense of optimism [in New York] that you’re going to meet someone,” Peter shared with Us Weekly.

He revealed that, as of now, he is not seriously dating anyone. However, he is still open to meeting people and building his community of friends.

Weber also reflected on the past two years and admitted he chased relationships “for a little bit too long.” But even so, the former Bachelor lead still believes he’ll find his person one day.

“I’ve definitely had a whirlwind of two years there in the dating department and may have been chasing relationships for a little bit too long,” he explained of his experience over the past few years.

Peter still has “faith” his person is out there

Peter believes in true love and the chance for a new start.

“But I still haven’t lost any faith. I have all the faith in the world that my person is out there and we’re going to have a beautiful, beautiful life together. Just haven’t found her yet,” he said.

The Bachelor alum resides in the Big Apple with his former co-star Dustin Kendrick.

Peter and Dustin met when both competed on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.

The two are also on board to release their first podcast together titled Bachelors in the City. This new chatfest will drop on April 14. The two will reportedly talk about why they love the city so much. Dustin and Peter will also have influential people as guests who will bring their own New York experiences to the table.

He is still friendly with ex-girlfriend Kelley Flanagan

Kelly Flannigan joined the cast of Season 24 of The Bachelor. They reconnected after filming concluded in April 2020 and dated until the end of the year before splitting.

Pete announced their breakup in an Instagram post on December 31, 2020.

“Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on,” he penned in the post shared above.

“These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley,” he concluded.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.