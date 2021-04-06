The Bachelor: Heather Martin reveals if she and Matt James are dating

Heather Martin revealed if she and Matt James are currently dating after his Bachelor exit. Pic credit: ABC

Heather Martin has revealed if she is currently dating ex-Bachelor lead, Matt James. The stunning blonde surprised Matt during his journey on the series by stopping by the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort and revealing she had to meet him.

Heather revealed on the latest episode of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast that she is not dating the handsome businessman who broke the hearts of Rachael Kirkconnell and Michelle Young at the close of the season.

“I think he has a lot going on in his life. You know, he’s going through a ton. I can’t even imagine…so many different aspects of the show, just everything. So, I think he has a lot going on right now. So, no, I’m not dating Matt,” she explained.

Rumors surrounding their romance came to a head after both posted they were in San Clemente, California at the same time.

Heather was also cut out of the show’s Women Tell All special.

This led to speculation that Matt and Heather were dating and were hiding something after Heather was seen on stage but not on-camera during the one-shot special. In certain frames, Heather appeared to be sitting in the back row of women.

Heather arrived to sweep Matt off his feet

Heather arrived during a precarious time in Matt’s season. Amid the fighting between his contestants, Heather arrived at the resort and asked to speak to series host Chris Harrison.

She told Chris that her friend, former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, told her that she and Matt would be a perfect match.

Heather made the journey to Pennsylvania so she could meet Matt before he proposed to one of the women from his season. Chris allowed Heather to quarantine at the resort and meet Matt but not before warning her that her appearance could “destroy this whole thing.”

At a cocktail party, Matt was stunned when Heather introduced herself.

She said her dream was to fall in love and get engaged, leaving Matt dumbfounded.

Matt was down to his final 10 contestants when Heather met him. Even though he was encouraged by what she had to say to him, he opted to send her home because he said he already had strong feelings for several of his contestants.

Heather has no regrets about chasing Matt

In an Instagram post the statuesque blonde shared after her Bachelor appearance, she claimed that “life is a little crazy and it sometimes takes you down paths you could have never dreamt up or imagined. This part of my life is definitely one of those times and all I know is that if I had listened to fear, I would have never gotten to experience something that I am truly grateful for.”

She continued with, “Fear has held me back from so many things in life. It has stopped me from going after what I want and the things I felt called to…. BUT that is something I will no longer let control me. I am actively working on facing my fears each day and not letting the worry about what other people may think of me stop me from anything.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.