Hannah Brown can’t stop grinning during sunset walk with boyfriend Adam Woolard

Hannah Brown spends quality time with her boyfriend Adam Woolard. Pic credit: ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Former Bachelorette lead Hannah Brown and boyfriend Adam Woolard seem to be going strong as the couple recently took a romantic walk along the beach during sunset.

It may only be March, but nothing can stop this couple from having fun in the sun.

A Hannah Brown fan account uploaded a video of the couple from Adam’s Instagram story.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

The video starts out on selfie mode capturing a beaming Hannah standing beside Adam.

The two pause from their walk to enjoy the moment together. The video then pans to a sunset along the oceanside.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

While Hannah may have struggled finding love during her season of The Bachelorette, she is happily in love now, and fans are loving it.

Hannah and Adam’s relationship history

Hannah and Adam are a relatively new couple. Hannah recently explained during a Q&A YouTube video that she met Adam through a dating site.

She had liked his picture first but Adam was supposedly the one who reached out to her and made the relationship happen.

Adam has not appeared on The Bachelor, but he does have a career in acting and modeling.

They only announced their relationship this Valentine’s Day. Hannah broke the news by posting a picture of her and Adam riding horses together on her Instagram story.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” Hannah captioned the picture and tagged Adam.

During the Q&A she implied that she was more guarded in the relationship than he was. She, rightly so, attributes this to getting her heart broken on national television.

However, since going public, they seem to be going strong, and she came to trust Adam and open up.

They have been spotted enjoying their time with one another and the two even starred in a music video together.

Hannah’s relationship history

Hannah joined the Bachelor franchise when she competed on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

While Hannah didn’t find love with Colton, she got the opportunity to star in her own season of The Bachelorette.

Unfortunately, that didn’t turn out too well for Hannah either.

She chose Jed Wyatt in the end who she found out reportedly had a girlfriend back at home and was on the show to boost his music career.

After her stint on The Bachelorette, she and runner-up Tyler Cameron gave it a shot but ultimately decided they were better off as friends.

She was even rumored to be dating her Dancing With the Stars partner, Alan Bersten, but she repeatedly shot down those rumors.

Now, it appears Hannah has found love outside of Bachelor Nation and the reality TV world with Adam.