Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Hannah Brown stars in a music video alongside her new boyfriend


Hannah Brown stars in a music video alongside her new boyfriend
Hannah Brown stars in a music video alongside her new boyfriend, Adam. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is making moves to grow her platform after appearing on the show.

After leaving her career as an interior designer to pursue The Bachelor with Colton Underwood and later her own season as The Bachelorette, she’s been trying to establish a new life in Los Angeles.

She went on Dancing With The Stars before the coronavirus pandemic and she has launched a YouTube channel to continue her relationship with her fans.

Plus, she has found love on her own with a man named Adam Woolard.

monsterscriticsreality

184 197

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Repost from @morebiggy

#tlc #happilyeverafter #90dayfiance #petty #pettymemes ...

View

Feb 20

1 0
Open
Repost from @morebiggy • #tlc #happilyeverafter #90dayfiance #petty #pettymemes #beforethe90days #tlc #tlcnetwork #tlcmemes #👑 #memequeen #90dayfiance #90daysfiance #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiancetheotherway #realitytv #realitytvmemes

Repost from @morebiggy

#tlc #happilyeverafter #90dayfiance #petty #pettymemes #beforethe90days #tlc #tlcnetwork #tlcmemes #👑 #memequeen #90dayfiance #90daysfiance #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiancetheotherway #realitytv #realitytvmemes ...

1 0

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“Ughhhh give it up already! No one cares!” “Clearly you do,” said Clare Crawley 👏🏻 ...

View

Feb 19

6 0
Open
“Ughhhh give it up already! No one cares!” “Clearly you do,” said Clare Crawley 👏🏻 clapping back. 👏🏻 Perhaps fans were more supportive of Clare’s new hairstyles BEFORE they spotted her with Dale again. 🤷🏼‍♀️ Get caught up about the latest on Clare and Dale’s relationship at link in the bio! (📸Pic credit: ABC) . . . . . . #BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #clarecrawley #dalemoss #drama #realitytv #abc #thebachelorette #chrisharrison #clareanddale #ATFR

“Ughhhh give it up already! No one cares!” “Clearly you do,” said Clare Crawley 👏🏻 clapping back. 👏🏻 Perhaps fans were more supportive of Clare’s new hairstyles BEFORE they spotted her with Dale again. 🤷🏼‍♀️ Get caught up about the latest on Clare and Dale’s relationship at link in the bio!
(📸Pic credit: ABC)
.
.
.
.
.
.
#BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #clarecrawley #dalemoss #drama #realitytv #abc #thebachelorette #chrisharrison #clareanddale #ATFR ...

6 0

monsterscriticsreality

After months of speculation Kim has filed papers to end her marriage to Kanye. What she’s asking ...

View

Feb 19

2 0
Open
After months of speculation Kim has filed papers to end her marriage to Kanye. What she’s asking for at link in the bio. (📸Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia) . . . . . #KUWTK #kimkardashian #kanyewest #divorce #kimye #kimkardashianwest #kim #keepingup

After months of speculation Kim has filed papers to end her marriage to Kanye. What she’s asking for at link in the bio. (📸Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia)
.
.
.
.
.
#KUWTK #kimkardashian #kanyewest #divorce #kimye #kimkardashianwest #kim #keepingup ...

2 0

Hannah Brown is starring in a music video

Now, Hannah gets to cross another thing off the list. She is now starring in a music video. Both she and Adam star in Jordan Davis’ video for Almost Maybes.

The video went live Friday, February 19.

In the video, Hannah plays a fun, flirty girl at the bar. Jordan plays a man, who isn’t happy in his relationship. As it turns out, the woman Hannah plays has the same issues at home, as she doesn’t feel like she’s being listened to.

Yet, in the video, Hannah gets a proposal from none other than her current real-life boyfriend, Adam.

As they both try to find a connection in their relationships, Hannah and Jordan find one another. Hannah even gets to show off some dance moves in the video.

Hannah Brown is no longer on the market

Even though Bachelorette fans had hoped that Hannah and Tyler Cameron would give their relationship a second chance, it appears that they have moved on.

Tyler hasn’t officially announced a new relationship yet or gone Instagram official, but he has been spotted with Camila Kendra. The two have been holding hands, kissing, and were rumored to be serious.

And Hannah has moved on as well.

Hannah went public with her new relationship on Valentine’s Day, where she officially announced her relationship with Adam. Late last year, Hannah revealed she was getting back on the dating market with the help of a matchmaker.

Adam may start making some appearances on her social media accounts. She has an active YouTube channel, where she talks about her life and he’s now a big part of it.

Hannah opened up about her body insecurity on her YouTube channel recently. She revealed that she used to struggle with her body image and accepting the fact that she looks the way she does. She even struggled with accepting her own appearance when she was on Dancing With The Stars.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

Mary Jane
Latest posts by Mary Jane (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x