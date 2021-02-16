Hannah Brown goes Instagram official with her new boyfriend

The Bachelorette Hannah Brown has found love. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown has found love after appearing on the show.

Even though Hannah had every intention on finding “the one” on The Bachelorette, she ultimately picked a guy who supposedly had a relationship at home.

Hannah was heartbroken to learn that Jed Wyatt may have been lying to her the entire time that he was on the show with her.

While she tried to date her runner-up Tyler Cameron, the relationship never ended up working out. In fact, Tyler struggled to even have a friendship with her in the beginning.

But now, Hannah has moved on with someone outside of Bachelor Nation.

Hannah Brown shares an adorable Valentine’s Day post

Hannah shared an adorable Valentine’s Day post on her Instagram, where she confirmed her relationship with Adam Woolard.

Adam has a private Instagram, so he hasn’t shared anything about Hannah as far as non-followers can see. He also hasn’t changed his profile picture to reflect a relationship with Hannah.

Hannah’s photo showed her and Adam on horses, kissing one another. Hannah had added the caption, “Happy Valentine’s Day @admandew.”

Hannah Brown’s new boyfriend could look like Tyler Cameron

Hannah hasn’t shared too many details about her boyfriend and their relationship. In fact, all we currently know is only what Bachelor fans have managed to dig up online.

The two have been spotted together before and fans thought that he resembled Tyler Cameron, as he has darker hair and eyes. He also appears to be just as tall as Tyler.

Even though Bachelorette fans had hoped that Hannah and Tyler would find love, it’s clear that they won’t be giving their relationship a second chance.

While Hannah has moved on with Adam, Tyler himself appears to have moved on as well — with Camila Kendra. While Tyler hasn’t confirmed anything, fans have spotted them together.

They were seen kissing in January, and they drove to New York City from Florida to be by Matt James’ side as The Bachelor premiered. The two were also recently spotted holding hands in a hotel.

While Hannah has no problem going public on Instagram with her relationship, Tyler is keeping his romance private. He claims he’s a private person and he doesn’t want people to know everything about his life and his relationships.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.