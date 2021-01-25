Hannah Brown’s new rumored fling looks a lot like Tyler Cameron, if you ask Bachelorette fans

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown didn’t find love on the show.

She got engaged to Jed Wyatt but broke things off with him before the After The Final Rose episode because she learned that he had a girlfriend back home.

Hannah pursued Tyler Cameron after the show, thinking that the two could make it work even though she dumped him during the finale.

Things didn’t work out, and despite hoping to rekindle a romance, Hannah has finally chosen to move on.

Earlier in 2020, Hannah revealed she had hired a matchmaker to help her out. And it seems to have worked as she’s rumored to be dating again.

Hannah Brown has moved on with a new man

This weekend, Bachelor fans claimed that Hannah had moved on with a new man, a model and a meditation teacher.

Apparently, the two have been dating for a while. That would mean that Hannah has kept this romance a secret from fans.

Then, a photo surfaced of them together. Apparently, the two went out for dinner and drinks at a restaurant in Nashville.

While his face couldn’t be seen fully, fans figured out who he was. And he has an uncanny resemblance to Tyler Cameron.

Hannah Brown’s new fling looks like Tyler Cameron if you ask Bachelorette fans

Bachelor fans reached out to a Bachelor fan account after they posted a model photo of him. They all thought he looked so much like Tyler, who has also done modeling work.

Hannah hasn’t said anything about her new relationship. When she was dating, she revealed she would document some of those dates for her YouTube channel. That didn’t happen for long, so she may have met this guy and then started getting serious with him.

She has protected him from her Bachelorette fans, but she did hint that she had a new quarantine crew.

At the time, she shared photos of herself with her stuffed animals, but it’s possible she was hinting that she had found someone new to hang out with.

Instead of sharing updates from her love life, Hannah recently shared that she was doing Instagram ads to make money online. She hasn’t returned to her job as an interior designer after wrapping up The Bachelorette almost two years ago.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.