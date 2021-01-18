Tyler Cameron spotted with rumored new girlfriend in Florida as Hannah Brown talks ‘new quarantine crew’

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron is moving on with his life and he is putting the reality television days behind him.

That also means that he’s putting part of the spotlight behind him, especially when it comes to sharing information about who he is dating with his fans.

Over the past couple of weeks, Tyler has been linked to model Camila Kendra, who was originally misidentified as Ireland Borba.

The two have been spotted together in several locations and sources even claim they were spotted kissing.

And yet, Tyler hasn’t confirmed anything. In fact, he continues to portray himself as a single man on Instagram, making no reference to being in a relationship.

Tyler Cameron brought his rumored girlfriend back home to Florida

However, it sounds like he’s bringing her back home to Jupiter, Florida. The two were spotted together near his home and it sounds like things are getting serious.

“Tyler with Camila Kendra, his girlfriend/partner/significant other/just someone he’s seeing/whatever you want to call her, tonight at 1000 North in Jupiter, FL,” Reality Steve revealed on Twitter and shared the photo of them together.

Tyler has revealed he’s back in Florida as he shared a video of himself skating in the neighborhoods near his home. He filmed his dog Harley running alongside him.

However, no Camila was in sight.

Hannah Brown teases new quarantine crew after spending quarantine with Tyler Cameron last year

It appears that Tyler has chosen to move on from The Bachelorette with Camila.

As for Hannah, she revealed that she has moved on from her quarantine crew from last year, which happened to be Tyler and his friends.

“My new quarantine crew #Sulley #Simba,” she revealed in a photo of herself, sitting in her bed.

Even though Bachelorette fans had hoped they would work things out, it appears that Tyler and Hannah have both moved on.

Matt James recently revealed that he didn’t know whether Tyler and Hannah would get back together, saying it would be best to ask them directly about their relationship.

It sounds like no one really knows what will happen with Tyler and Hannah, but Tyler has shared that he struggled to move on from The Bachelorette and was angry with Hannah for dumping him as he was about to propose.

Despite trying to make it up to him, Hannah has yet to be given a second chance.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.