Will Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron ever get back together? Matt James weighs in

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron continue to be The Bachelorette couple that got away.

Viewers and fans really wanted their romance to work, especially after Hannah put herself on the line and asked Tyler out for a drink after she dumped Jed Wyatt during The Bachelorette finale.

Tyler accepted the offer and revealed he was single, and the day after, Tyler was spotted outside of her apartment.

But, that was the end of their romance, and despite spending time together during the mandatory quarantine, Hannah and Tyler would later reveal that nothing happened between them.

In fact, during those weeks together, they often didn’t talk and they tried to figure out a way to stay friends.

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron could still explore a relationship

Even though they have both tried to move on with different people, Bachelor Nation has not given up on this couple.

Everyone seems to believe that they will get together at some point in the future. In fact, it seems that the people at ET Online would love to know what their future looks like.

During an interview with ET’s Lauren Zima, Matt James – who is the Bachelor – was asked about Tyler and Hannah’s future.

“You gotta ask them about that!” Matt said in response to the inquiry. “I can’t speculate on that.”

While Matt won’t conclude or reveal anything in regards to his friends, he did share that they were both instrumental in getting him ready for the show.

“Man, they were huge. Especially Hannah, that relationship that we formed during quarantine, she was awesome,” Matt explained.

“She just told me to be myself, and the same advice that Rachel [Lindsay] offered, be myself. It sounds simple, but when you’re in that moment, it’s easy to get caught up in the moment, but I continued to do things that grounded me, which was exercise, eat healthy, pray. And I got through it.”

However, ET didn’t get any details about whether Hannah and Tyler could find love together in the future.

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron spent the night together

Fans have been hoping for a romantic connection since The Bachelorette finale back in the summer of 2019. It was here that she dumped him during the finale, only to tell him on After The Final Rose that she wanted a second chance.

Back in August 2019, Tyler and Hannah spent the night together after the After The Final Rose special aired on television. He was spotted leaving her place the next morning, but within days, he was spotted with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Tyler and Gigi would go on to date for a couple of months. After they broke up, fans hoped that Hannah would go back to Tyler, but nothing happened.

Tyler and Hannah have been accused of playing with viewers’ feelings, as the two continue to hang out and flirt.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.