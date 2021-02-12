The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown opens up about feeling insecure about her body

Hannah Brown opens up about feeling insecure about her body. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is speaking out about something very painful for her.

On her YouTube channel, Hannah has revealed that she has struggled with common body issues, including acne.

She shared photos of her skin when she was at her worst, revealing that it was very scary to share such vulnerable photos of herself.

But now, she’s sharing some scary stories about her body image issues, revealing she would starve herself to get a thigh gap.

Hannah Brown opens up about her body image issues

Even though fans loved her on The Bachelorette and loved seeing a confident woman, Hannah revealed on YouTube that it wasn’t always so.

On Instagram, Hannah revealed that she chose to open up about this because she felt that it was a topic that many women could relate to.

“I get pretty personal but I think it’s something y’all will be able to relate to,” Hannah wrote on her Instagram Stories as she released the video on her YouTube channel.

In her video, she talks about how a girl from her childhood revealed that the perfect legs had three openings, including the thigh gap.

Hannah would always remember this girl’s view on the perfect legs and would compare her body to this standard. She also recalled going through periods of her life, where she only ate eggs, vegetables, and chicken.

Throughout the video, she provided valuable stories that many people can relate to.

Hannah Brown is back in the dating game after The Bachelorette

Even though Hannah has been through the wringer with public breakups, she’s bouncing back.

Back in December, Hannah revealed she was starting to date again and she even went to see a matchmaker to learn what she needed to do to find a partner and have fun with dating.

And it sounds like it worked as she was spotted with a new boyfriend. She’s dating Adam Woolard. We don’t know how long they have been official or how things are going in their relationship.

After Hannah and Adam were spotted out in public, Bachelor fans noticed that Hannah’s new boyfriend looked a lot like Tyler Cameron.

Tyler himself has also moved on with model Camila Kendra. He recently revealed that he’s very happy for Hannah, as they continue to build their friendship after The Bachelorette.

