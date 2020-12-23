Hannah Brown reveals she’s dating and The Bachelorette fans want to know who her dates are

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown didn’t find love on reality television

After wrapping up her journey with Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron, she took some time to heal.

Hannah worked on herself after working on her friendship with Tyler, which was suffering after she dumped him as he was about to propose.

While the two never rekindled their romance, Hannah hasn’t given up on her chance at finding love.

In fact, despite the coronavirus pandemic and the looming threat of COVID-19, Hannah is still dating.

Hannah Brown shares a photo of her with one of her dates

Hannah invited her fans to ask her question on Instagram, and one wanted to see who she was currently dating. It’s no secret she’s been going on dates, as she’s been documenting her journey on YouTube.

When one person asked her to post a photo of her last date, she shared a photo of herself sitting with someone on a couch. She put a giant smiley face on the guy’s face.

It’s clear that she doesn’t want to reveal who the guy is. She hasn’t confirmed anything, so it’s possible that the guy doesn’t want to be famous and doesn’t want to be linked to The Bachelorette franchise or fame itself.

In addition, Hannah has been careful not to share too much about the guys she’s going on dates with, as they may not be interested in being in the spotlight.

Hannah Brown is all about finding love these days

Hannah is all about finding love these days. She appears to have given up on a chance to date Tyler Cameron, even though she really wanted a second chance with him.

She decided to spend part of quarantine with Tyler back in the spring. Even though fans were hopeful that the two would find a romantic connection again, they shared that they actually rarely talked about their feelings and they didn’t kiss once.

But Hannah hasn’t given up on love. She has revealed that she has met with a matchmaker who is helping her find love. She’s back in the dating game.

And she want others to find love as well. Hannah may have played a role in Heather Martin pursuing Matt James on The Bachelor as she shows up during filming. However, Matt sends her home again the same day she arrived.

The Bachelor airs Monday, January 4, 2021, at 8/7c on ABC.