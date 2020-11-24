Hannah Brown says she has met with a matchmaker to get back to dating after The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is moving on with her life.

After getting engaged to Jed Wyatt last year on The Bachelorette and breaking it off after learning about his secret relationship at home, Hannah tried to get back into the dating game.

She wanted Tyler Cameron to give her a second chance.

After going out for drinks and spending the night together, fans thought there was a chance of them getting back together. However, Tyler was spotted with Gigi Hadid just hours later.

Since then, Hannah has struggled to get back into the dating game. She’s now stepping it up and getting professional help.

Hannah Brown is getting professional dating advice

On her YouTube channel, Hannah revealed in her newest video that she’s getting matchmaking help from her friend and coach, Nora Dekeyser.

“I’m back in the dating game,” Hannah shared, “help because lord knows, it hasn’t gone well in the past. But we’re going to change that!”

Hannah reflected on her time on The Bachelorette, revealing she was very hurt by how Jed fooled her during the finale.

“If you don’t know yourself completely or you lose sight of that, it becomes, ‘What do I want? Who do I want to be with?'” she explained.

“It got really hard for me, and so for a while, I tried to numb it as much as possible. I was like, ‘I can’t deal with that right now, so I’m just going to focus on me.'”

Since The Bachelorette, she’s put herself first. Despite trying to make a relationship work with Tyler Cameron, she’s still single.

“I’ve been really trying to process that and know what I want. I think I am truly ready to give and receive love again, but it definitely has been a journey,” she reveals, adding that she’s ready to take a step forward and joining a dating app.

You can watch the whole video here.

Back in mid-November, Hannah shared that she had gone on three dates in a single week. She has been back in the dating game for a few weeks but hasn’t found a strong connection with anyone yet.

Hannah Brown may have given up on Tyler Cameron

While Hannah is getting matchmaking help from a professional, it appears that she has closed the door on Tyler Cameron.

Hannah wanted Tyler to give her a second chance, but he admitted he had changed after his mother had died in March last year.

But just because Tyler and Hannah aren’t giving it a second shot doesn’t mean Tyler isn’t dating.

Tyler was reportedly linked to Elizabeth Turner this month, just days after doing a YouTube video with Hannah. Fans have accused them of playing with their feelings, as they are always flirty in their videos.

As for Elizabeth, she hasn’t confirmed anything.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.