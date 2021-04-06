The Bachelorette spoilers: Here’s which of Katie Thurston’s men may already have been eliminated

Katie Thurston may have already eliminated a fan-favorite contestant during her season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette has just begun filming and already, there is speculation that a fan-favorite male suitor has already been eliminated.

Reality Steve posted a series of men who were rumored to have been cast as potential love interests for the gorgeous brunette, who competed on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

One of these was Bao Wu, a handsome 36-year-old real estate agent from California.

Bao was an instant hit with fans, who responded to Steve’s post with positive comments where they championed the handsome businessman as a contender.

It appears that he may have not been the man for Katie if his latest social media post is any indication.

Here’s the reason Bao may have already been eliminated from the competition.

The competitors are not allowed to have their phones and his social media has been updated

An Instagram fan account for the series posted a sequence of photographs where many ex-competitors gathered together to celebrate the holiday weekend.

In one of the slides was Bao, who sat among his pals at a restaurant, wearing graphic bunny ears atop his head.

This led fans to speculate that he has been eliminated, as competitors do not post to social media when they are still on the series.

He also shared a photograph at Padres Stadium in San Diego, California where he sat with his pals. Bao added the caption, “Happy Easter from the homies.”

The Bachelorette fans reacted to the photograph

“NOOOOOOO! This is not what we wanted to see! Ugh. You’re going to be the next grocery store Joe! Everyone fell in love with you before we even saw you on the show haha!” penned one fan.

A second fan wrote, “Bro, did you get eliminated?”

The Bachelorette will debut this year with two consecutive seasons of competition.

First will be Katie Thurston, who is currently filming her season at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya, outside Albuquerque, NM. Due to ongoing COVID quarantine procedures and as in Matt James’ season, The Bachelorette will likely have a closed set, without travel, where guests are flown in and quarantined.

Following Katie will be Michelle Young, who will begin filming her season in July. Michelle is an elementary school teacher in Minnesota who made it to the final two competitiors of Matt’s season alongside Rachael Kirkconnell.

The Bachelorette is currently filming.