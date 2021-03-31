The Bachelorette spoilers: Here’s when Katie Thurston’s season will start

Details regarding Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette were revealed. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelorette is rumored to be ramping up production on Katie Thurston’s season of competition.

A Google card for the show revealed that the premiere date for the newest season of the series is scheduled for June 1, the day after Memorial Day.

The card describes the season as being connected to Katie Thurston, who was announced as one of two Bachelorette’s scheduled for the upcoming season of 2021 shows.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Instead of choosing between one woman, the show decided to change things up a bit and ask both women to star in the reality dating series.

monsterscriticsreality “It is so valid for people to feel like they can’t trust me,” former Bachelor contestant ... View Open “It is so valid for people to feel like they can’t trust me,” former Bachelor contestant Taylor Nolan recently said in an interview with the People Every Day podcast. “It’s so valid for people to feel shocked and betrayed



Nolan is speaking out (again) about her discriminatory tweets after the DOH officially launched an investigation that could cause her to lose her therapy license.



The dark place she describes she was in at the #linkinbio.



(📸: ©ImageCollect/Admedia)

———-

#BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #taylornolan #tweets #controversy #explorepage #BIP #bachelorinparadise #bachelor #bachelornews #bachelornewsdaily #thebachelornews #bekahmartinez #rachellindsay ... Load More... Follow on Instagram

The second former Bachelor contestant that will helm her own season is Michelle Young.

Both women were competitors during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor which ended in early March.

More information can be found just by doing an ordinary Google search

Katie Thurston will embark on her journey to find true love as The Bachelorette returns for Season 17.

She gained a host of fans as she stood up against repeated bullying by other contestants.

A simple Google search for the next season of The Bachelorette turned up a surprise wealth of information. Pic credit: Google

The episode description claimed that “Katie is adventurous, daring and ready for a man with whom she can build a life. A marketing manager with an innate social media savvy and humorous outlook on life, she is a witty storyteller who wants a man that will laugh along with her.”

Katie’s season will be reportedly be filmed at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya in New Mexico.

ABC has not confirmed the official premiere date for The Bachelorette.

Following Katie as The Bachelorette will be Michelle Young

Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette will follow Katie Thurston’s with a Fall 2021 premiere. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Michelle is an elementary school teacher who hails from Minnesota. She came in second to Rachael Kirkconnell, who would eventually win the season but not an engagement ring from Matt. They would later break up over photos from her past that had racist connotations.

Michelle’s quiet confidence and easygoing attitude won both Matt’s heart and the hearts of viewers.

Her season will begin filming in July as she did not want to leave her elementary school students for a second time this year. She previously took a leave of absence while filming The Bachelor during the Fall semester of learning.

Michelle’s season will likely have a Fall start date, although this has not yet been confirmed by ABC.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.