The Bachelor star Katie Thurston hints she wants a BIPOC woman to be chosen for The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Katie Thurston has been a name that has surfaced in regards to the upcoming season of The Bachelorette for the 2021 season.

Reality Steve was the first to report that Katie would be the next Bachelorette.

While he retracted his original guess, only to say it was Katie once again a few days later, Katie’s own actions appear to suggest she will not be moving ahead with The Bachelorette spot.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

So far, nothing has been officially announced at the time of this reporting as to who the next Bachelorette will be.

Katie Thurston liked a tweet that appeared to support BIPOC casting for The Bachelorette

If Katie is in the running to be the next Bachelorette, she is not in a position to speak out about it. She is most likely under contract to avoid spoiling any surprises that executive producers may have in the works.

But Katie’s Twitter behavior appears to suggest that she wants someone who identifies as Black, Indigenous and Persons of Color (BIPOC) to be chosen for the next season.

She liked the tweet below from Bachelor Diversity Campaign, which is campaigning to get a BIPOC woman in the lead for the 2021 season.

These rumors have been resurrected this week. Our stance remains the same: there are remaining BIPOC women on #TheBachelor who should be considered for the role of @BacheloretteABC.



Are you listening to #BachelorNation, @ABCNetwork? https://t.co/lg9AQZc9b1 — Bachelor Diversity Campaign (@bachdiversity) March 6, 2021

Based on Katie’s like, it appears she also wants to see a BIPOC woman in the lead and wants ABC to take notice of the change that viewers are requesting, which is, quite simply, proper representation.

Reality Steve previously said it was Katie Thurston who would be The Bachelorette

It’s no secret that Katie was a fan favorite throughout Matt’s season of the show. Reality Steve revealed that producers were moving ahead with Katie as the next Bachelorette lead back in mid-February. For days, fans thought that Katie would be announced as The Bachelorette.

But the conversion about representation and diversity in Bachelor Nation continued to flourish on social media. Former Bachelor stars started speaking out, demanding change. Rachel Lindsay was bullied on her Instagram account because of her outspoken personality, causing her to temporarily deactivate her account.

Reality Steve revealed that producers were debating on switching it up because of everything that was happening within the franchise. However, his last statement on the topic from last week appeared to confirm that Katie was back on as The Bachelorette and that a statement would be coming soon.

That statement has yet to be released.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.