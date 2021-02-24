The Bachelorette may not proceed with Katie Thurston: Who could be in the running?

Katie Thurston may not become the next Bachelorette after all. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor with Matt James is slowly coming to an end, which means that ABC producers are possibly looking to find the next Bachelorette.

Over the past year, there have been plenty of women who would fit the role perfectly, including many from Peter Weber’s 2020 season and now Matt’s season in 2021.

As it turns out, there were reports a few weeks ago that Katie Thurston could have received an offer from ABC to be the next Bachelorette.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Now, given the recent events within the franchise, it appears that executives are pulling their offer back.

The Bachelorette may no longer be Katie Thurston

These new details about the upcoming season of The Bachelorette are coming from Reality Steve.

On his website, Reality Steve shared a list of new developments in regard to the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. He revealed that the production had been delayed about a week and would start in the third week of March.

The show will be filming in the United States now. The Bachelorette was originally set to film in Canada for the upcoming season, but given the new travel restrictions put in place by Canada, they would need to quarantine everyone for weeks prior to starting the show.

Read More Clare Crawley reveals she’s a real person who hurts from harsh comments and Dale Moss chimes in

Reality Steve also pointed out that Katie had been chosen as The Bachelorette, but that producers seemingly changed their mind after Chris Harrison’s interview.

“The course of action changed, and they are now in discussions on who to go with. All I’ve heard is it won’t be Katie now,” he explained.

Matt has three women left on the show, and two of the final women are women of color. Bri Springs and Michelle Young could be great potentials as the next Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette is also seeing a shake-up thanks to Chris Harrison

Other than not knowing who the next Bachelorette will be, there’s another outstanding issue in regards to the upcoming season of the show.

Chris Harrison revealed earlier this month that he would be stepping away temporarily from the franchise. At the time, he revealed that he was not going to host the After The Final Rose special. But could he be back for The Bachelorette or would that be too soon?

Rachel is reportedly in talks to ABC about taking over the hosting job for the After The Final Rose special, something she had previously said she wasn’t thinking about taking over.

But could she also be taking over The Bachelorette and possibly be putting two women of color at the helm of the show? We may know sooner rather than later.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.