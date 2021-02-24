Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

The Bachelorette may not proceed with Katie Thurston: Who could be in the running?


Katie Thurston
Katie Thurston may not become the next Bachelorette after all. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor with Matt James is slowly coming to an end, which means that ABC producers are possibly looking to find the next Bachelorette.

Over the past year, there have been plenty of women who would fit the role perfectly, including many from Peter Weber’s 2020 season and now Matt’s season in 2021.

As it turns out, there were reports a few weeks ago that Katie Thurston could have received an offer from ABC to be the next Bachelorette.

Now, given the recent events within the franchise, it appears that executives are pulling their offer back.

monsterscriticsreality

221 276

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Happy Wednesday folks! Still holding and hanging our hopes on Bri and Vince. Enjoy our own Liz ...

View

Feb 24

2 0
Open
Happy Wednesday folks! Still holding and hanging our hopes on Bri and Vince. Enjoy our own Liz Long’s re-edited clips of their cute moments. 🥰 full video at link in bio. Are you excited (or scared) for tonight, MAFS-Lovers? . . . . . . . . #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #briandvince #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #teamPaige #realitytv #marriedatfirstsightseason12 #marriedatfirstsightusa

Happy Wednesday folks! Still holding and hanging our hopes on Bri and Vince. Enjoy our own Liz Long’s re-edited clips of their cute moments. 🥰 full video at link in bio. Are you excited (or scared) for tonight, MAFS-Lovers?
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #briandvince #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #teamPaige #realitytv #marriedatfirstsightseason12 #marriedatfirstsightusa ...

2 0

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

A lot of what you ask? Below Deck Chief stew Daisy Kelliher promises three things in Season 2. And ...

View

Feb 24

5 0
Open
A lot of what you ask? Below Deck Chief stew Daisy Kelliher promises three things in Season 2. And expect a lot of it. Details at link in bio. 🤪 (📸Pic credit: Bravo) . . . . . . . . #Bravo #bravotv #bravomemes #bravoholics #bravolebrity #belowdeck #josiahcarter #belowdeckmediterranean #belowdeckmed #belowdecksailing #belowdecksailingyacht #bravotv #bravonetwork #andycohen #bravolebrities #captain #captainleerosbach #captainlee #katechastain #francescarubi #hannahferrier #captainsandy #captainsandyyawn #yachtlife #yacht #daisykelliher

A lot of what you ask? Below Deck Chief stew Daisy Kelliher promises three things in Season 2. And expect a lot of it. Details at link in bio. 🤪
(📸Pic credit: Bravo)
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#Bravo #bravotv #bravomemes #bravoholics #bravolebrity #belowdeck #josiahcarter #belowdeckmediterranean #belowdeckmed #belowdecksailing #belowdecksailingyacht #bravotv #bravonetwork #andycohen #bravolebrities #captain #captainleerosbach #captainlee #katechastain #francescarubi #hannahferrier #captainsandy #captainsandyyawn #yachtlife #yacht #daisykelliher ...

5 0

monsterscriticsreality

Below Deck fans are upset over the Season 8 reunion and blame Andy Cohen and Bravo for a ...

View

Feb 23

52 22
Open
Below Deck fans are upset over the Season 8 reunion and blame Andy Cohen and Bravo for a ‘boring’ show! 😴 Do you agree? Details at link in the bio! (📸Pic credit: Bravo) . . . . . . . . #Bravo #bravotv #bravomemes #bravoholics #bravolebrity #belowdeck #josiahcarter #belowdeckmediterranean #belowdeckmed #belowdecksailing #belowdecksailingyacht #bravotv #bravonetwork #andycohen #bravolebrities #captain #captainleerosbach #captainlee #katechastain #francescarubi #hannahferrier #captainsandy #captainsandyyawn #yachtlife #yacht #andycohen

Below Deck fans are upset over the Season 8 reunion and blame Andy Cohen and Bravo for a ‘boring’ show! 😴 Do you agree? Details at link in the bio!
(📸Pic credit: Bravo)
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#Bravo #bravotv #bravomemes #bravoholics #bravolebrity #belowdeck #josiahcarter #belowdeckmediterranean #belowdeckmed #belowdecksailing #belowdecksailingyacht #bravotv #bravonetwork #andycohen #bravolebrities #captain #captainleerosbach #captainlee #katechastain #francescarubi #hannahferrier #captainsandy #captainsandyyawn #yachtlife #yacht #andycohen ...

52 22

The Bachelorette may no longer be Katie Thurston

These new details about the upcoming season of The Bachelorette are coming from Reality Steve.

On his website, Reality Steve shared a list of new developments in regard to the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. He revealed that the production had been delayed about a week and would start in the third week of March.

The show will be filming in the United States now. The Bachelorette was originally set to film in Canada for the upcoming season, but given the new travel restrictions put in place by Canada, they would need to quarantine everyone for weeks prior to starting the show.

Reality Steve also pointed out that Katie had been chosen as The Bachelorette, but that producers seemingly changed their mind after Chris Harrison’s interview.

“The course of action changed, and they are now in discussions on who to go with. All I’ve heard is it won’t be Katie now,” he explained.

Matt has three women left on the show, and two of the final women are women of color. Bri Springs and Michelle Young could be great potentials as the next Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette is also seeing a shake-up thanks to Chris Harrison

Other than not knowing who the next Bachelorette will be, there’s another outstanding issue in regards to the upcoming season of the show.

Chris Harrison revealed earlier this month that he would be stepping away temporarily from the franchise. At the time, he revealed that he was not going to host the After The Final Rose special. But could he be back for The Bachelorette or would that be too soon?

Rachel is reportedly in talks to ABC about taking over the hosting job for the After The Final Rose special, something she had previously said she wasn’t thinking about taking over.

But could she also be taking over The Bachelorette and possibly be putting two women of color at the helm of the show? We may know sooner rather than later.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

Mary Jane
Latest posts by Mary Jane (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x