Rachel Lindsay is reportedly in talks with ABC about taking over Chris Harrison’s hosting role

The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay was praised over the past couple of weeks for speaking out on behalf of people of color in the Bachelor franchise.

Rachel, who works for Extra, has a platform where she can speak out about what she finds wrong in Bachelor Nation.

She put Chris Harrison on the spot a few weeks ago in a controversial interview that resulted in Chris stepping back from his Bachelor hosting role at least temporarily.

And if calls to remove Chris Harrison from his hosting role end up becoming reality, Bachelor Nation members have pushed for Rachel take over.

While she has revealed that she isn’t thinking about taking over the hosting role, sources are now revealing that ABC is trying to make things happen for the Bachelorette star in terms of hosting the After the Final Rose special.

Rachel Lindsay could take over from Chris Harrison

Apparently, ABC and the franchise executives have reached out to the former Bachelorette lead to talk about how she could possibly take over for Chris Harrison.

“ABC and Warner Bros. have spoken to Rachel about the possibility of hosting the After the Final Rose special and they would like her to take on the role,” a source told US Weekly.

Even though she supposedly has an offer on the table, Rachel isn’t rushing to take over.

“She is still weighing the options and is pushing for After the Final Rose to include a bigger conversation about race overall in the franchise. No final decision has been made yet,” the source continued.

About a week ago, Rachel revealed she wasn’t planning on renewing her contract with the franchise. She has a Bachelor-themed podcast, where she discusses current Bachelor events with her co-host Becca Kufrin. Based on recent developments, she made it clear that she was considering moving on.

Chris Harrison stepped away temporarily but could be back

Even if Rachel decides to take over Chris’ spot in The Bachelor franchise, the role may just be temporary. It was just over a week ago that Chris announced he would be stepping back temporarily, revealing he would not be back for the After The Final Rose segment.

Chris made it seem like he would be coming back to host The Bachelorette, which is set to film this spring.

ABC is supposedly trying to remove Chris from the final episodes, editing him out where possible to avoid giving him a lot of screen time.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.