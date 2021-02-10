Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Katie Thurston will be made The Bachelorette this week, says Reality Steve after initial confusion


Katie and Matt
Katie Thurston will be named the next Bachelorette says Reality Steve. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor contestant Katie Thurston was eliminated this week by Matt James.

During their one-on-one date, the two had a blast, playing around with one of Matt’s friends, Tyler Cameron, who came to visit.

But as they were having dinner, Matt announced that he could not give her the rose because their relationship simply hadn’t moved as fast as others.

They were not on the same wavelength in terms of feelings.

Even though Matt didn’t see a connection, Bachelor Nation saw something in Katie.

This week, Reality Steve revealed that she would be named the next Bachelorette.

Reality Steve sticks to his reporting that Katie Thurston will be named The Bachelorette

Now, Reality Steve is bunkering down on his sources, saying that he knows that Katie will be the next Bachelorette.

“In regards to this tweet from Sat night, it’s wrong…& right. Katie was NOT announced as Bachelorette at WTA. Message I got was “it’s Katie and it came out at WTA.” I thought that meant it happened there,” Reality Steve revealed.

He linked to an older tweet, saying that Katie would be the next Bachelorette and the announcement was made during filming.

Katie RS
Pic credit: @realitysteve/Instagram

He was right about her being eliminated during their one-on-one date on Monday night.

Mariela Pepin replied to Steve’s tweet about Katie being the next Bachelorette with a simple, “false.”

Mariela was most likely at the Women Tell All filming, so she had no problem correcting Steve’s initial tweet.

Katie Thurston showed up with a vibrator – and won over Bachelor Nation

Bachelor Nation appears thrilled at the idea of Katie being the next Bachelorette. She showed up on night one with a big vibrator in her hand, revealing that the vibrator had kept her company throughout quaratine.

She asked Matt if he would be willing to take its place. Even though she started out as being named the vibrator girl, she quickly earned points with fans for the way she handled the drama on the show.

Katie won over Bachelor fans after the way she handled Sarah Trott on The Bachelor. Sarah managed to anger a lot of the women because she was seeking Matt’s attention constantly. She would stay in bed crying and she crashed a group date to get more time with him.

But when Katie listened to her story, learning that Sarah was upset because she was losing time with her father who had been diagnosed with ALS.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

