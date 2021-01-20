Katie Thurston wins The Bachelor viewers over by the way she handled the situation with Sarah Trott

The Bachelor star Katie Thurston showed up to meet Matt James with a big vibrator in her hand.

She told Matt that her toy had kept her company during the quarantine, now that she couldn’t date.

Katie encouraged Matt, saying that he could always replace her newly famous toy.

Throughout the first night, Katie continued to carry the vibrator around and she became known as “vibrator girl” on The Bachelor.

But then Monday’s episode happened and Katie was transformed.

Katie Thurston started out as ‘vibrator girl’ but ended up as ‘versatile queen’

In short, Sarah Trott questioned whether The Bachelor was the place for her. Even though the other women were less than understanding, as Sarah had crashed a group date to get time with Matt, Katie took time to listen to Sarah.

As Sarah opened up about her father, Katie shed a tear, revealing she understood what she was going through.

Katie revealed that she herself had lost her father in 2012 and she would do anything for more time with him.

Her decision to be a supportive friend to Sarah won over Bachelor viewers, who gave her the new title of “versatile queen.”

Katie was also labeled as being the “most emotionally mature and compassionate” woman on the show.

Even though the episode was primarily about Sarah and Victoria, Katie clearly stole the show as the episode came to an end.

Katie Thurston provided support for Sarah Trott on The Bachelor

It was a conversation with Katie that convinced Sarah to go home to her father to be by his side, just in case he only had weeks left to live.

Sarah decided to eliminate herself during Episode 3 of The Bachelor because she couldn’t manage to be there. It was a combination of her being away from her father, and her not being able to see Matt with the other women.

While Sarah told Katie the details, Katie didn’t share the details with the other women as she tried to set the stage for Sarah’s exit.

That alone resulted in fans highlighting that Katie had 100% class and handled the situation perfectly.

Some viewers felt that Sarah had been bullied out of the show because the women didn’t take the time to understand what was going on.

However, Sarah never told them everything she told Matt and Katie, so they didn’t know what she was going through.

The situation could be revisited on the Women Tell All episode, which is expected to film this season.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.