The Bachelor star Matt James’ biggest fear will come true: Fans believe Sarah may self-eliminate

The Bachelor star Matt James is already two episodes into his season of the show.

Since he was announced as The Bachelor this past summer, ABC has been heavily promoting his season because he’s the first person of color to lead the Bachelor franchise.

Now that it’s here, Chris Harrison has revealed that Matt has never been in love and that the journey was a bit rocky for him.

In the second episode, Matt had his first one-on-one date and he was so impressed with Sarah, who opened up about her father’s ALS diagnosis.

The Bachelor star Matt James’ biggest fear will come true

Matt was so impressed with Sarah that viewers felt that there may be a strong connection between the two.

In the press release for Monday’s episode, we are now learning that one of Matt’s biggest fears will come to pass and that he will be devastated.

Since we are just starting on this journey, it’s possible that Sarah will leave. As Monday’s episode came to an end, Sarah suffered a medical emergency and struggled to breathe during the rose ceremony.

It is possible that she will leave to focus on her health. When a Bachelor fan account shared the screenshot, the account asked viewers if they felt Sarah leaving was the biggest fear, 64 percent said yes.

36 percent of viewers felt that his biggest fears were related to something else.

Matt James and Sarah’s date was honest, raw, and real

As Matt and Sarah’s date was airing on the show, fans were falling in love with the couple. During the first part of their date, Matt told viewers that he felt that she was holding back.

During the dinner date, Sarah shared her family struggles, revealing that her father had been diagnosed with ALS. He had been given between two to five years to live but had surpassed the doctor’s expectations.

She revealed that she was his primary caregiver and that she was risking everything to be on the show for Matt. Matt asked her what he could do to make her time on the show better and worthwhile.

As the episode was airing, Matt brought attention to ALS research on his Instagram Story, impressing viewers even more with his caring side. We don’t know how far Sarah will go, but Monday’s episode could prove to be Sarah’s last.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.