Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Reality Steve reveals who the next Bachelorette is but one contestant says it’s not true


Katie Thurston
Katie Thurston is supposedly the next Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Reality Steve is usually the first to announce when a big Bachelor news story is about to surface.

He has broken news, confirmed rumors and shared spoilers before the news hit the major news outlets and websites.

At times, he has been wrong, but he is mostly correct.

So, when he announced that the Women Tell All was filmed this past Thursday and the new Bachelorette was revealed, fans were excited.

monsterscriticsreality

97 69

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

(Volume On!↗️) Tonight, we get to see Tyler C. on #TheBachelor. So we thought we’d compile ...

View

Feb 8

0 0
Open
(Volume On!↗️) Tonight, we get to see Tyler C. on #TheBachelor. So we thought we’d compile some gratuitous scenes of him from Hannah’s season and a sneak peak of what we will get to enjoy tonight. 🙌🏼 Happy Monday! 🌹 @bachelorabc . . #BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #tylercameron #hannahbrown #mattjames #bachelorpad #bacheloretteabc

(Volume On!↗️) Tonight, we get to see Tyler C. on #TheBachelor. So we thought we’d compile some gratuitous scenes of him from Hannah’s season and a sneak peak of what we will get to enjoy tonight. 🙌🏼 Happy Monday! 🌹
@bachelorabc
.
.
#BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #tylercameron #hannahbrown #mattjames #bachelorpad #bacheloretteabc ...

0 0

monsterscriticsreality

Repost from @bravobygays

I would like to be in the courtroom for this hearing! ...

View

Feb 8

4 0
Open
Repost from @bravobygays • I would like to be in the courtroom for this hearing! 💁🏻‍♂️ #bravo #bravobygays #bravotv #bravowwhl #rhoa #atl #atlanta #phaedraparks #realhousewives #realhousewivesofatlanta #freebritney #britneyspears #rhony #rhonj #rhop #rhod #rhoslc #rhobh #rhoc #shahsofsunset #marriedtomedicine #summerhouse #southerncharm #bravoholics #bravoandy #andycohen #watchwhathappenslive #wwhl

Repost from @bravobygays

I would like to be in the courtroom for this hearing! 💁🏻‍♂️

#bravo #bravobygays #bravotv #bravowwhl #rhoa #atl #atlanta #phaedraparks #realhousewives #realhousewivesofatlanta #freebritney #britneyspears #rhony #rhonj #rhop #rhod #rhoslc #rhobh #rhoc #shahsofsunset #marriedtomedicine #summerhouse #southerncharm #bravoholics #bravoandy #andycohen #watchwhathappenslive #wwhl ...

4 0

monsterscriticsreality

(Volume on) We just thought you should know in case you didn’t already.😏 Just your friendly ...

View

Feb 7

4 0
Open
(Volume on) We just thought you should know in case you didn’t already.😏 Just your friendly morning PSA from Monsters & Critics Reality. . . . . #90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #90dayplan #90dayfiancewhatnow #90day #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiance_

(Volume on) We just thought you should know in case you didn’t already.😏 Just your friendly morning PSA from Monsters & Critics Reality.
.
.
.
.
#90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #90dayplan #90dayfiancewhatnow #90day #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiance_ ...

4 0

He then proceeded to share who it was.

Reality Steve announces the next Bachelorette but is it true?

On social media, Reality Steve revealed that Katie Thurston from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor was the next Bachelorette.

“At the Women Tell All taping this past Thursday, Katie Thurston was announced as the next Bachelorette. Katie gets eliminated on Monday’s episode during her 1-on-1 with Matt,” he wrote.

Katie
Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

But Mariela Pepin was quick to reply to Reality Steve’s tweet. She wrote, “False.”

Mariela also competed on Matt’s season and was most likely on the Women Tell All stage with the rest of the women.

Reality Steve hasn’t addressed Katie’s recent announcement

After Mariela spoke out, Katie herself also went on social media. She shared a screenshot of herself on her Instagram account with the caption, “Reading my texts this morning. News to me.”

It appears that she’s denying that she’s the next Bachelorette.

Katie Thurston
Pic credit: @ventwithkatie/Instagram

Because of COVID-19, the Bachelorette was pushed in 2020. It was Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams that ultimately filmed a season of the show.

Because of that, no one from Peter Weber’s season was picked to be The Bachelorette. Many thought that Hannah Ann Sluss could be in the running to become the next Bachelorette.

Katie really started to win over fans on The Bachelor after she took the time to listen to Sarah Trott’s concerns about staying on the show while her father was struggling with ALS at home.

We know that ABC wants to keep the current schedule, which means that The Bachelorette would start filming in March.

The Bachelorette will film on time according to producers, but they have yet to find a resort. They had planned on filming in Canada, but since Canada just got tough on incoming travelers, they had to find somewhere domestic. Right now, we don’t know where the season will film.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

Mary Jane
Latest posts by Mary Jane (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x