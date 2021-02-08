Reality Steve reveals who the next Bachelorette is but one contestant says it’s not true

Katie Thurston is supposedly the next Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Reality Steve is usually the first to announce when a big Bachelor news story is about to surface.

He has broken news, confirmed rumors and shared spoilers before the news hit the major news outlets and websites.

At times, he has been wrong, but he is mostly correct.

So, when he announced that the Women Tell All was filmed this past Thursday and the new Bachelorette was revealed, fans were excited.

He then proceeded to share who it was.

Reality Steve announces the next Bachelorette but is it true?

On social media, Reality Steve revealed that Katie Thurston from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor was the next Bachelorette.

“At the Women Tell All taping this past Thursday, Katie Thurston was announced as the next Bachelorette. Katie gets eliminated on Monday’s episode during her 1-on-1 with Matt,” he wrote.

But Mariela Pepin was quick to reply to Reality Steve’s tweet. She wrote, “False.”

Mariela also competed on Matt’s season and was most likely on the Women Tell All stage with the rest of the women.

Reality Steve hasn’t addressed Katie’s recent announcement

After Mariela spoke out, Katie herself also went on social media. She shared a screenshot of herself on her Instagram account with the caption, “Reading my texts this morning. News to me.”

It appears that she’s denying that she’s the next Bachelorette.

Because of COVID-19, the Bachelorette was pushed in 2020. It was Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams that ultimately filmed a season of the show.

Because of that, no one from Peter Weber’s season was picked to be The Bachelorette. Many thought that Hannah Ann Sluss could be in the running to become the next Bachelorette.

Katie really started to win over fans on The Bachelor after she took the time to listen to Sarah Trott’s concerns about staying on the show while her father was struggling with ALS at home.

We know that ABC wants to keep the current schedule, which means that The Bachelorette would start filming in March.

The Bachelorette will film on time according to producers, but they have yet to find a resort. They had planned on filming in Canada, but since Canada just got tough on incoming travelers, they had to find somewhere domestic. Right now, we don’t know where the season will film.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.