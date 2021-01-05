The Bachelorette will film on schedule and Bachelor In Paradise will happen, says Reality Steve

The Bachelor with Matt James premiered tonight and fans got a glimpse at what this season will look like.

Compared to Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ seasons that were filmed at the La Quinta Resort in California, it appears that Matt’s season will follow the normal structure, except for the international trips.

And since ABC was able to film both The Bachelorette and now The Bachelor on closed sets and keep everyone safe from COVID-19, they are moving ahead with The Bachelorette in the spring.

They are also moving closer to filming Bachelor In Paradise, even though it may not be in Mexico.

The Bachelorette will film on time

The news of the upcoming plans came from Reality Steve, who was hearing things about the upcoming plans.

“They’ve already said that next Bachelorette season will film, per usual, in March right after Matt’s season ends and it will be in a bubble again. Remember I told you I’d heard a location but it wasn’t confirmed? Good thing I didn’t run with that since it ended up not being the location,” Reality Steve wrote on his website this week, sharing that he’s learning of new details for the upcoming Bachelorette reason.

“But I’m pretty sure I know where they’re filming now. Just trying to find out the resort they’ll be filming at. When I do, I’ll let you know.”

We don’t know who the next Bachelorette could be. It could be someone from Peter’s season of The Bachelor, but it could also be someone from Matt’s season. In a twist, it could be someone completely new.

The Bachelorette contestants could appear on Bachelor In Paradise

As for Bachelor In Paradise, Steve is convinced that the show will film this summer as well.

“And then Bachelor in Paradise most definitely will be filming this summer. Where? They don’t know yet. With restrictions still happening as of now, saying where they’re gonna film 6 months ahead of time wouldn’t be smart,” he wrote on his website.

He claimed he’s hearing that Bachelor In Paradise will take place this summer and producers will have four seasons to pull from – Peter Weber’s women, Tayshia and Clare’s men, Matt’s women, and the upcoming Bachelorette’s men.

Chris Harrison is aware that ABC will have lots of potential contestants to choose from for the upcoming season of Bachelor In Paradise. Obviously, they can’t cast everyone.

During the quarantine, several cast members kept showing up in La Quinta while they were filming Clare’s season of The Bachelorette, making some people think that they were filming Bachelor In Paradise on set. However, he quickly debunked that rumor.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.