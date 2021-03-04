The Bachelorette spoilers: Reality Steve confirms which woman will lead the next season

Katie Thurston is reportedly back on to be The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Credible reality TV blogger Reality Steve confirmed that his initial prediction was right and that The Bachelor contestant Katie Thurston will be the next Bachelorette lead.

Reality Steve initially said that Katie would be announced as the Bachelorette lead during the Women Tell All special that was recently aired.

However, that didn’t happen and even Katie acted surprised after Reality Steve told his fanbase that she would be the next Bachelorette.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

After walking back his prediction with claims that production may have changed course following the growing racism scandal on The Bachelor, he’s now returned to his original The Bachelorette spoiler minus the part about when it would be announced.

Reality Steve took to Twitter to reveal that Katie will be revealed to the public as The Bachelorette lead any day now.

“(SPOILER): The more things change, the more they stay the same. The original spoiler I reported seems to be correct. Katie Thurston is set to be announced as the “Bachelorette” in the coming days,” Reality Steve tweeted.

This comes after Reality Steve said that production dropped Katie as The Bachelorette.

Read More When will The Bachelorette return to Tuesday nights after The Presidential Election on ABC?

(SPOILER): The more things change, the more they stay the same. The original spoiler I reported seems to be correct. Katie Thurston is set to be announced as the “Bachelorette” in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/QMoxwQQ95V — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 3, 2021

Reality Steve has gone back and forth on Bachelorette prediction

Reality Steve has gone back and forth on his prediction of who the Bachelorette lead will be amid the racial controversy surrounding the franchise.

Reality Steve initially predicted that Katie would be the Bachelorette on February 7 before she was even eliminated from The Bachelor.

“(SPOILER): At the “Women Tell All” taping this past Thursday, Katie Thurston was announced as the next “Bachelorette.” Katie gets eliminated on Monday’s episode during her 1-on-1 with Matt,” Reality Steve tweeted.

(SPOILER): At the “Women Tell All” taping this past Thursday, Katie Thurston was announced as the next “Bachelorette.”



Katie gets eliminated on Monday’s episode during her 1-on-1 with Matt. pic.twitter.com/bBuElpLGAv — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 7, 2021

However, soon after his prediction, Rachael Kirkconnell was exposed for posting and liking social media posts with racist connotations.

During an interview with former Bachelorette lead Rachel Lindsay, Bachelor host Chris Harrison defended Rachael and dismissed the accusations against her.

Chris received immense backlash and temporarily stepped down as host, and production is even discussing changes regarding his future on The Bachelor.

Reality Steve revealed that one of those other changes were who would be the next Bachelorette.

“Katie was originally going to be the ‘Bachelorette,’ and once the s**t hit the fan with the franchise the last couple weeks, the course of action changed, and they are now in discussions on who to go with,” he wrote. “All I’ve heard is it won’t be Katie now.”

He hinted that she would be replaced by a Woman of Color.

If that wasn’t enough to give us whiplash, now Katie is back to being the Bachelorette as previously stated.

Bachelor Nation has mixed reactions to Katie Thurston as The Bachelorette

Some fans are thrilled by the latest installment. Katie made a memorable entrance as she brought her vibrator along with her to meet Matt James.

Katie became a fan favorite on The Bachelor after defending a contestant who was being severely bullied after discovering the contestant was leaving to be with her dying father.

She then told Matt about all the bullying that was going on in the house once a new batch of women arrived. While many of her cast members resented her for speaking out, Bachelor Nation praised her efforts.

Some fans are ecstatic that she was rewarded for doing the right thing on The Bachelor by being named as The Bachelorette.

However, some think the franchise should’ve picked a Woman of Color like they had been considering.

The Bachelor claimed to be making efforts to be more diverse but many feel that picking a white fully-abled Bachelorette lead is a step backwards.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.