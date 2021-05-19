The Bachelor not renewed for next season, network exec says news is coming

The Bachelor is reportedly not on the schedule of ABC shows slated to be released for the 2021/2022 season. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor has still not been renewed for next season.

The show was absent from ABC’s 2021/22 schedule release and also, was not listed on the reality shows the network recently renewed reported Deadline.

Since its debut in 2002 and thereafter, The Bachelor was regularly locked into the schedule for a January debut.

There’s still no official word on whether the reality dating competition series will return at the start of 2022.

Craig Erwich, the President of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, told Deadline in regards to The Bachelor, “We’ll have more to share on The Bachelor itself soon enough.”

How much this decision has to do with the racial issues that plagued the franchise for its 25th season is yet to be seen.

The network did add two Bachelor spinoffs to the 2021 schedule

The remainder of 2021 will be filled with plenty of series for Bachelor Nation to sink its teeth into.

Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette will begin in just a few short weeks and run through July.

Following that, a new season of Bachelor in Paradise is slated for a mid-summer release coming on the heels of Katie’s finale episode.

The second installment of The Bachelorette, starring Michelle Young, will begin filming in July for a fall release date.

The network is also considering Bachelor spinoffs for Hulu including one that will reportedly focus on seniors looking for love.

Rob Mills, EVP, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television told Deadline that while casting the special season, some incredible stories were unearthed. One woman claimed she slept with a former President of the United States.

“These people have great stories to tell,” he said. “That feels that’s a home run idea if we get it right.”

How has Chris Harrison’s absence impacted the franchise moving forward?

Chris Harrison took a step back from the franchise after making comments where he appeared to defend former Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after she posted images dressed in antebellum clothing at a fraternity party. This mishap occurred during an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, a correspondent for the television series Extra.

For both Bachelorette installments, Chris was absent. He has been replaced by former Bachelorette stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, who have temporarily stood in as hosts on The Bachelorette. The next Bachelor in Paradise host has not yet been announced though some are convinced that it will be Nick Viall.

However, Harrison was heard in voice-overs for Season 25’s Bachelor finale, leading some fans to wonder if he had completely cut ties with the franchise.

The Bachelorette will debut Season 17 beginning Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.