The Bachelor alum Nick Viall enjoys some fun in the sun with much younger girlfriend Natalie Joy

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy recently took a romantic vacation to Hawaii. Pic credit: @nickviall/Instagram.

Nick Viall recently showed off his girlfriend Natalie Joy on Instagram as the two lovebirds enjoyed a romantic getaway to Hawaii. Nick proudly embraced his girlfriend, giving her a kiss on the cheek and captioned the photo, “Hot girl summer.”

The couple wore green swimsuits and looked relaxed and happy as they showed off their toned bodies.

Despite their age difference, with Nick being 40 and Natalie just 22, they have been going strong since some time in 2019, though nobody knows the exact date.

The host of the Viall Files podcast has been very private about this relationship, especially considering his past within the Bachelor franchise.

He previously made it to the finale of not one but two Bachelorette seasons, with Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe. He later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, where he dated Jen Saviano, though the pair did not stay together.

His last stint within the franchise was as The Bachelor, where he got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi, though they ended their engagement five months later.

Nick and Natalie have kept their relationship private

In February, a source told Us they have been “very coy.” They continued, “He’s not one to just divulge his love life, especially after everyone witnessed his public breakups and what he’s gone through on national TV.”

Nick confirmed his relationship with Natalie during his podcast at the beginning of this year, simply saying, “I’m in a relationship. It’s fun. It’s great. I’m super happy.”

Nick went on to claim that all his friends and family like her better than him, and it makes him a little “insecure.”

Nick and Natalie started dating after she slid into his DMs, with Nick telling Insider, “It was playful enough, and I guess it didn’t come across as weird?”

Nick is completely smitten with Natalie

The loved up pair have even been on a double date with one of Bachelor Nation’s favorite couples, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon. It appears they are fans of Natalie, after Ashley posted an Instagram picture of the foursome and wrote, “She’s everything we hoped he’d find. Perfect complement.”

Nick Viall and Natalie joy with Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon on a date night. Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram.

The feelings were obviously mutual, with Natalie replying, “Aw I love you guys!! It’s a hard job but I’m up for it.”

Nick is clearly smitten with the southern beauty, frequently gushing about her on his podcast. On a recent episode, he said, “she might have the highest amount of character in anyone I’ve dated.” He went on to say she makes him “want to do better.”

Will this relationship go the distance? Judging by Nick’s past relationships, it would appear no, however, Natalie is not part of the Bachelor universe. So, perhaps dating a normal person is exactly what he needs in his life.

The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, June 7, at 8/7c on ABC.