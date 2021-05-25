Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are reportedly taking the next step in their romantic relationship after reconciling a month ago. Pic credit: ABC

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James’ summer romance appears to be heating up. A new report claims the two are enjoying this period of rediscovery in their love affair, coming on the heels of a very public breakup in the eyes of Bachelor Nation.

It has been suggested that the two are quickly moving forward as they realize they are meant to be together.

This comes after Matt revealed in an interview with WSJ Magazine that he and Rachael are giving their romance another go.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Matt and Rachael experienced a very public split prior to their joint appearance on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose. It was after photos of Rachael surfaced from an antebellum-themed party she attended while a student in college. Matt expressed his disappointment in her prior actions during the special, and the uncomfortable silence between the twosome was difficult to watch.

Matt said of any further relationship with Rachael, “I think the best way to put it is that we can have critical conversations about being in this relationship and what I need in a partner—especially if that woman isn’t Black—[is] to understand what comes with me and my life and being Black. It’s on people who care about being allies to do the work to be truly anti-racist. And I think it’s unfair to leave people without the ability to unlearn and be better.”

E! News reported that the two have taken their reconciliation to another level, and discussed the natural progression of their relationship.

Love The Bachelor as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

The couple is said to be ‘inseperable’

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James faced one another during The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Matt and Rachael are said to be “inseperable” according to a new report by the news outlet.

“Matt and Rachael are in a really good place right now and are getting serious. They are inseparable and talk all day, every day,” a source close to Matt told E! News.

“They have been making many plans to see each other so not a huge chunk of time passes before their next visit,” they revealed.

Rachael may also make a big move across the country to live closer to Matt as they continue to grow their relationship.

“They have discussed Rachael moving to New York City to be closer to Matt and she has always loved the city, so it would work out well,” the source claimed.

Matt and Rachael may move in together

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James have reunited and are working on their relationship. Pic credit: ABC

“They are both taking it slow, but have talked about moving in together,” the insider added. “It is an option they are considering, but waiting to see how the next couple of months progress.”

“Matt is truly in love with her,” the source said. “They have a special bond and have really turned a leaf in their relationship.”

The Bachelorette will debut its newest season beginning June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.