Here is a first look at the drama in store for viewers on Season 4 of The Family Chantel

It looks like Season 4 of the hit 90 Day Fiance spinoff The Family Chantel will take on a different tone than seasons past with Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s strained relationship at the center.

The Family Chantel viewers got to take a first look at what’s ahead this season and there will be no shortage of drama.

The sneak peek of Season 4 of The Family Chantel has been released

The beginning of the trailer showed The Family Chantel viewers that Chantel and Pedro got their own house and moved out of their apartment.

However, that happiness appeared to be short-lived as Pedro and Chantel fought several times throughout the trailer about their mistrust and annoyance with one another.

Chantel said Pedro was ignoring her and then coming home drunk and Pedro said he found what felt like a family at his new job.

At the end of the trailer, Chantel talked about wanting to know that she did everything she could to save the marriage, should it end in divorce, and then the trailer showed Chantel at Pedro’s mom Lidia’s door.

Chantel’s mom Karen will also be involved in the drama by way of sticking up for Chantel and confronting Pedro about his behavior.

Pedro’s sister Nicole is going to be training to compete for the title of Miss Dominican Republic with the help of a coach.

Nicole’s love life with her on and off again boyfriend Alejandro will also be focused on next season as her family and his past actions will stand in the way of their relationship.

Chantel’s sister Winter will be getting a gastric sleeve and The Family Chantel audience will watch how that works out.

River Everett moved out of his family home

One storyline that was not covered in the trailer for Season 4 of The Family Chantel was Chantel’s brother River’s big step of moving out of his parent’s house.

On social media, River has talked about how he moved out and has fans that try and come by his apartment complex.

During Season 3, River was criticized by his now-ex-girlfriend Megan Montenegro’s friends for the fact that he still lived at home.

The Family Chantel viewers may also get to hear what the fallout from his breakup with Megan was because viewers saw him be head over heels last season.

Season 4 of The Family Chantel premieres on Monday, June 6th at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.