Here’s why 90 Day Fiance fans think Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett have split

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel stars Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett have raised concern among fans about the status of their relationship.

Rumors of a breakup between the two have circulated since both stars have posted and reshared suspicious statements on Instagram.

The brewing drama comes prior to Season 4 of The Family Chantel, which premieres in June 2022.

Their storyline during the upcoming season will be about their marital strife as they enter their fifth year of marriage.

Is it possible they are manufacturing social media disconnect to promote their narrative for the upcoming season? Or has their murky Instagram behavior been a genuine sign that the couple is not together anymore?

90 Day Fiance fans first met Chantel and Pedro on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance, followed by Seasons 2 and 3 of Happily Ever After? before they got their own spinoff in The Family Chantel.

Here is what we know about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s possible breakup

Pedro recently made a statement and reshared a post on Instagram about feeling unsatisfied and disappointed.

A few days later, Chantel reshared a post that pushed the idea that your partner will, “hurt you, disappoint you, and upset you.”

Pedro and Chantel have also taken any recent trace of each other off their Instagrams. The last picture they both currently have together is from early February of 2021.

To that end, Pedro has been posting a lot more selfies than he usually does, and Chantel has also been posting more about herself than she usually does.

Also, Pedro still follows Chantel, but Chantel doesn’t follow Pedro.

There was proof that Pedro Jimeno’s storyline on Season 3 of The Family Chantel was inauthentic

After Season 3 of The Family Chantel wrapped up, a picture surfaced that disproved a large part of Pedro’s storyline.

Pedro claimed that he had never met his half brothers from his absent father’s other life. He had an emotional reunion with his brothers on the show, but that appeared to have been manufactured.

The resurfaced picture featured Pedro, Chantel, and Pedro’s sister Nicole as they partied in 2014 with both of Pedro’s half brothers.

Neither the 90 Day network nor any of the cast from The Family Chantel have spoken out about the picture or acknowledged the issue.

Season 4 of The Family Chantel premieres on Monday, June 6 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.