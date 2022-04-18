Chantel Everett shares concerning post about forgiveness, says your partner ‘will hurt you’

Chantel Everett reshared a concerning post about partners letting each other down in relationships. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett caused alarm with a recent social media post about relationships, forgiveness, and the idea that your partner will hurt you.

Chantel’s concerning reshared post comes as Pedro shared several of his own cryptic messages regarding feeling unsatisfied.

These strange posts come as The Family Chantel has been renewed for a fourth season. Chantel and Pedro’s marital strife will be at the center of the upcoming season’s storyline as they enter their fifth year of marriage.

Chantel Everett shares alarming post on social media about relationships

Chantel used her Instagram page to reshare a contentious summary about relationships.

The message Chantel shared read, “Most people don’t want to hear this, but real relationships that last involve a lot of forgiveness. You have to accept that your partner isn’t perfect and will hurt you, disappoint you, and upset you.”

The message finished by saying, “You have to figure out if you’re willing to go through ups and downs with them.”

Chantel does not usually post things of this message’s nature. While she is one of the 90 Day cast members who post the most on social media, she usually shares inspiring quotes or information about nursing through her Instagram stories.

This post about relationships was placed on her Instagram page, which is an unusual move for Chantel.

Whether this rare and pointed thought on relationships is related to her and Pedro’s circumstances is unclear, but 90 Day fans should keep watching to find out if Chantel reveals anything else.

The Family Chantel viewers will have other narratives to follow on Season 4

During Season 4 of The Family Chantel, viewers will follow Chantel’s sister Winter as she takes steps to lose weight with bariatric surgery and venture back into dating life.

Chantel’s brother River will be moving out of the family’s house after facing criticism from his now-ex-girlfriend from Season 3 about his life circumstances.

Pedro’s sister Nicole’s on and off-again relationship with her boyfriend Alejandro Padron will also be featured, as will her desire and run to become Miss Dominican Republic.

Chantel’s oldest brother Royal and his wife Angenette will not appear in the series for the second season in a row.

Season 4 of The Family Chantel premieres on Monday, June 6 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.