90 Day Fiance: Pedro Jimeno now has a new career in real estate — Here’s what we know

90 Day Fiance alum Pedro Jimeno has kicked off his new career in real estate after years of working in a warehouse. After tying the knot with his wife Chantel Everett, the 30-year-old came to the U.S from his home country of the Dominican Republic.

Viewers assumed the financial burden would be on Chantel’s shoulders as Pedro waited in anticipation for her to finish nursing school and start her career.

Pedro has confessed to being nervous about going to school in the U.S. due to insecurities about his English speaking skills. However, he has found a way to forge his own career path.

The former 90 Day Fiance star is no longer working in a warehouse; Pedro is moving up the corporate ladder and has now settled into real estate.

In Touch shared the details of Pedro’s new career and noted that he acquired his real estate license on July 16, 2021, from the Georgia Real Estate Commission.

The TLC cast member reportedly underwent a written examination and gained a passing score making him an official areas estate agent.

Furthermore, Pedro has already snagged a job with the Laura Delgado Realty Group based in Norcross, Georgia. This means Chantel won’t be burdened with taking care of the household on her nurse’s salary.

Pedro is on the company website, which boasts an average listing price of $450,000 with over 900 properties sold. The company has several five-star ratings to its credit as well.

Pedro Jimeno is ready to help clients find their dream home

Pedro Jimeno’s profile and background are on the real estate website alongside his fellow agents. His new career path might be a storyline in Season 4 of The Family Chantel.

Pedro’s bio reads in part, “My Name is Pedro J Jimeno Morel, and I’m an influencer turned agent. Although I love social media and the entertainment industry, the business aspect of real estate really called me.”

The 90 Day Fiance alum stated that he came to the U.S in 2016 and is now very familiar with the community which the realtor group serves. He also made it known that his English has drastically improved over the years.

“I want to bring client satisfaction with each closing and help people find their dream homes. Home is where family is and where we grow as people, so I hold that to be very sacred and only want success for my clients,” Pedro also noted in his bio.

“In the end, the goal is to be one of the top-selling agents in the business while still maintaining and holding my values as a person in place,” he added.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus on TLC.