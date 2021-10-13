The Family Chantel: Here are the most memorable quotes from Karen Everett

Karen is known for her ridiculous one-liners. Pic credit: TLC

Chantel’s mother Karen Everett has been known to come up with some pretty ridiculous and memorable one-liners on 90 Day Fiance, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, and The Family Chantel that have had viewers wondering what in the world she was talking about.

The Family Chantel viewers can count on Karen to make these ridiculous statements whenever she feels strongly about something and her personality and opinions take over.

The points she tries to make with her one-liners often get overshadowed by the outlandishness of what she is actually saying and how she says it.

Tensions between Chantel’s family and Pedro and his family have always been high and dramatic. The relationship between Chantel’s older brother Royal and his wife Angenette and Chantel’s family has also caused immense problems. All of these issues have contributed to getting the best quotes out of Karen.

Here are Karen’s most memorable quotes from 90 Day Fiance, Happily Ever After, and The Family Chantel

Karen’s memorable quotes definitely contribute to viewer entertainment and her sayings live on in 90 Day Fiance quote history.

“Things are about to get a lot more stupider.”

Karen said this while trying to make a point about Pedro and his family’s behavior.

2. “Harvest the American dollar.”

When talking about the possibility that Pedro and his family operate a planned and organized marriage ring Karen said this out-of-pocket quote.

The full quote is “I know that Pedro’s mother Lydia is a lawyer but I believe Lydia has a business to find stupid Americans to match with a person on the island to harvest the American dollar.”

3. “You must think my daughter is like a store. But guess what? Nothing’s for sale!”

Karen screamed this at Pedro during Season 1 of The Family Chantel before relations had been repaired.

Karen screamed a memorable one-liner at Pedro. Pic credit: TLC

4. “If things don’t go well in the Philippines it’s going to be a thrilla in Manila”

Karen made this remark when she and the family landed in the Philippines for Royal’s wedding to Angenette amid rising tensions.

Karen followed up her sentence with a hand gesture. Pic credit: TLC

5. “I hope they like Mary Poppins because it’s about to be steppin’ time.”

Karen said this in a private interview when she was talking about what she would like to say to Angenette’s family.

6. “I don’t know if he’s blinded by love or blinded by science I have no idea, but it doesn’t take rocket science to figure this out.”

When talking about her Royal’s ignoring of red flags with Angenettte Karen dropped this magnificent line.

Season 3 of The Family Chantel will have familiar drama

Royal and Angenette’s relationship, or lack of one, with the family will be a major storyline as issues from Season 2 of The Family Chantel have not eased.

Winter getting back with Jah and how the family takes that move will also be much talked about.

Nicole’s relationship with Alejandro and Alejandro’s bad relationship with Pedro and Lydia will boil over this season.

Nicole will come after Chantel and try to reveal some spicy information to upset her.

The Family Chantel is on Mondays on Discovery+.