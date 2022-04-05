The Family Chantel: Nicole Jimeno shares sexy black bikini pic

Nicole Jimeno posted a thirst trap in a black bikini with The Family Chantel fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Pedro Jimeno’s little sister Nicole Jimeno underwent a glow-up on Season 3 of The Family Chantel and has continued to show herself off.

Her confidence and gains were apparent in her recent bikini picture highlighting a little black swimsuit.

Nicole is best known for her tumultuous relationship with Chantel and her family, as well as her own drama with her intense mother, Lidia, and her on and off again boyfriend, Alejandro.

Having been on Happily Ever After? and all three seasons of The Family Chantel, Nicole has become a staple of the show and has a wealth of supporters and haters.

Nicole Jimeno sizzled in black bikini on social media

Using her Instagram stories, Nicole posted a picture of herself wearing a black bikini in what could be a dressing room.

The mirror photo highlighted her whole body, but most of her face was covered by the phone.

The bikini had straps that wrapped around her as she posed in sandals.

Nicole posted a bikini picture on Instagram.

Nicole has been using her Instagram more frequently to show off her physical transformation and glow-up.

She often posts seductive videos or thirst traps of different kinds and has almost 100k followers on Instagram.

The Family Chantel is returning for Season 4

Nicole, her mother, and Pedro will be back for the fourth season of The Family Chantel, as well as Chantel and her side of the family.

Chantel and Pedro’s storyline this season will focus on their strained relationship as they enter their fifth year of marriage.

Viewers will watch Nicole enter the Miss Dominican Republic pageant but be thrown off her game when her then-ex boyfriend Alejandro resurfaces.

Winter’s decision to get bariatric surgery will be highlighted, as will her endeavor to start dating again.

Royal and Angenette will not appear this season, and River’s move out of the family home will also be featured.

The storyline of Pedro finding answers to why his father abandoned him, his mom, and his sister appears to have been dropped following proof that it was in part made up.

A photo surfaced showing Pedro, Nicole, and Chantel hanging out with Pedro’s half brothers in 2014, which was in total contradiction to what viewers saw during Season 3.

Season 4 of The Family Chantel premieres on Monday, June 6th at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.