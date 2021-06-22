Haters slam Jenelle Evans after she thanks them for their support

Jenelle’s followers slammed her after she thanked them for their support. Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has come under fire by her haters after she thanked one of her followers for their support.

Jenelle tweeted a thank you to a new fan who told Jenelle they have been watching her YouTube videos and wished her well.

However, Jenelle’s haters took to the comments to speak their minds about the former reality TV star, and it wasn’t friendly.

Jenelle thanked a new fan for their support and haters attacked her

Jenelle’s new fan tweeted to her, “I just found you YouTube a few days ago and I have been watching your videos non stop I hope you doing very well[.]”

Jenelle retweeted the fan’s tweet and wrote her own caption, thanking them.

“Thanks for your support! [I’ve] been keeping everyone updated on there and [TikTok] (@jenellelevans ) [red heart emoji]” Jenelle tweeted.

Haters called out Jenelle’s newbie fan and had some choice words for the mom of three herself.

Jenelle’s haters spoke out against her parenting

One of Jenelle’s haters replied to the tweet, mocking that Jenelle’s fan was her only one, and was “delusional” at that.

“That’s it you share that one deluded fan… she’ll soon learn,” the hater commented.

Another follower couldn’t help but bring up Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, and mock the fact that he killed their family dog, Nugget, which ultimately cost Jenelle her career at MTV.

“You let that Speckled Swamp Squatch kill your dog and your career,” wrote the follower on Jenelle’s tweet.

Jenelle often promotes her TikTok page, which has 1.7 million viewers. One of Jenelle’s haters thought that she needs to spend less time recording TikTok videos and more time being a better mom.

They wrote, “If you put as much time & effort into your kids as you do making pathetic [TikTok’s] you would be a half decent mother.”

“You are Big joke and and your ugly [husband],” wrote another hater.

One hater and fan of the show had some choice words for Jenelle. The hater called her out for her behavior while she was on Teen Mom 2 and called her “trash.”

“Like when she screamed ‘f’n b’ at poor Barb and wanted her off the show. If it wasn’t for Barb Jace would be in foster care so umm yeah Barb belongs on the show & saved your son you ungrateful trash dumpster! Glad your MTV$ is gone because you’re trash. Get a job. Oh you can’t.”

Since being fired from MTV, Jenelle has struggled to secure work

Jenelle has faced difficulty finding and securing a career since she was fired from MTV in 2019 after her husband David Eason shot and killed the family dog, Nugget.

It was recently reported that Jenelle’s eyebrow kit company, JE Cosmetics, has gone belly up after Jenelle failed to file her annual business report, resulting in her business license being dissolved.

Earlier this year, Jenelle heavily promoted her now-defunct GirlS**t podcast, only to allegedly be fired. However, she claimed that she had proof she was a producer on the podcast and denied being fired.

It looks as though Jenelle may be desperate for work since she recently revealed that she would be open to working for MTV again. For now, her followers will have to settle for Jenelle’s TikTok videos and Instagram story ads.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.